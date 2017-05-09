Who Is Southern Company?

With 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas use and output, Southern Company brings electricity and gas to 9 million customers every day through its subsidiaries.

It is also building the future of energy through invention and innovation, investing in clean, wholesale energy solutions across the United States.

It has invested billions in industry-breaking research and development.

It’s making strides in carbon-free nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas and renewables.

Watch the video to learn more, including battery storage options the company is investigating and how drones are being used.

By exploring new energy solutions and finding more reliable and more efficient ways to deliver power, Southern Company is committed to building the future of energy for its customers and the communities it serves.