Although pleasingly alliterative, the worrisome trend of preemptively banning bills that themselves would ban or place a tax on single-use plastic shopping bags has now become law in a fourth state.

Joining Idaho, Arizona, and Missouri, Michigan is now a state where plastic shopping bags will be both abundant and readily available, free of charge, in all cities, counties and local municipalities. This includes Washtenaw County, home to Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan, where a 10-cent grocery bag fee meant to encourage reusable bag usage while also curbing waste was supposed to be instituted at the start of the new year. Instead, it's business as usual at Kroger and Meijer checkout lines given that the ban on plastic bag bans overrides the county’s now DOA fee scheme.

The ban-banning bill, which also prohibits local governments from banning or adding fees to disposable food and beverage receptacles including Styrofoam takeout containers, passed through the Michigan State Senate 25-12 and was swiftly signed into law by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley on Dec. 29. Michigan’s embattled Republican governor, Rick Snyder, was vacationing out of state at the time.

The passage of Senate Bill 853 is a victory for the Michigan Restaurant Association, a trade group that rallied behind the effort to put the kibosh on locally imposed laws that could potentially be burdensome to disposable bag- and container-dispensing retailers. Because, really, why protect the planet from a scourge of non-biodegradable plastic waste when there’s the risk of retailers being inflicted with “added complexities” brought forth by “frivolous regulation at the local level?” Why even attempt to do the right thing when there’s the potential it could result in a short-lived headache for retailers and restaurant owners?

The whole matter is discouraging, particularly when considering the successes that well over 200 local governments across the country have had with laws that clamp down on single-use plastic bag and disposable food container usage through fees or outright bans.

In Los Angeles, for example, a 10-cent fee instituted in 2011 lead to a dramatic drop in plastic bag usage at average Angeleno grocery stores: from 2.2 million (more often than not) landfill bound-bags being distributed annually to just 125,000. (Following in the progressive footsteps of Los Angeles, trailblazing San Francisco and dozens of other cities with bag bans or fees, California became the first state to enact a statewide ban on plastic bags in November 2016.) In Washington, D.C., throwaway shopping bag use plummeted with the arrival of a modest bag tax in 2010. Residents who were slow to get into the habit of bringing along reusable bags on their shopping trips and subsequently forced to fork over 5 cents per disosable bag helped to raise $150,000 in funds that were dedicated to cleanup efforts in the woefully polluted — and now comeback-bound — Anacostia River.

On that note, Michigan’s ban on bag bans is also discouraging when considering the vast amount of plastic waste, single-use shopping bags very much included, that continuously stream into the state’s greatest natural resource: the Great Lakes. According to a recent study conducted by the Rochester Institute of Technology, a staggering 22 million pounds of plastic waste enters the Great Lakes each year with most of this waste inevitably littering beaches and shorelines. Roughly half of this amount, 11 million pounds, is dumped into Lake Michigan alone — that’s roughly equivalent to 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools filled to the brim with empty plastic bottles of Faygo Red Pop. Lake Eerie, which also borders Michigan along with Lake Huron and Lake Superior, comes in second with 5.5 million pounds of plastic waste per year.

While only “a few” communities across the state have been mulling over plastic bag bans according to Michigan Public Radio, disappointment in the ban-blocking bill’s passage runs deep in the one place that actually moved to adopt restrictions that have now all but been squashed by the new law: Washtenaw County. County Commissioner Jennifer Eyer notes that her disappointment in state lawmakers stems from the fact that “… they’ve put the priorities of business over the concerns about the environment, and doing what’s good for the environment.”

Bag ban blowback

While Michigan — and Idaho, Missouri and Arizona — stand somewhat alone in their regressive stance on bag and plastic container bans, this isn’t to say that all bag bans enacted by local governments have been wild litter-curbing successes like in the cities mentioned above. A small handful of cities have even gone as far as to repeal existing bag bans.

Late last year, Chicago City Council voted to repeal its divisive plastic bag ban, effective Jan. 1 2017, and push back the start date of a 7-cent “checkout bag tax” that was supposed to be implemented at the top of the new year until the first of February. The tax, which will apply to both paper and plastic bags, replaces a partial ban that forced retailers to do away with the typical flimsy plastic shopping bags and replace them with thicker plastic bags that were meant to be reused repeatedly by consumers. Supporters of the short-lived bag ban claim that it helped to reduce both plastic bag consumption and the amount of litter on city streets.

However, Chicago shoppers ultimately failed to fully embrace the new — and more expensive to produce — reusable plastic shopping bags. City leaders are optimistic that bringing back thin throwaway plastic shopping bags, but this time equipped with a fee, will ultimately be more effective from an environmental standpoint as well as more lucrative — 5 cents of the 7-cent checkout tax will used to fill city coffers while the remaining amount will be kept by the businesses.

In Dallas, plastic shopping bags were never subject to an outright ban. They were, however, equipped with a 5-cent fee that existed for a tragically short time. In June 2015, city council members voted to repeal Dallas’ 5-month-old bag tax, claiming that the drawbacks — costs and confusion amongst retailers among them — outweighed the benefits of the well-intentioned scheme. A lawsuit filed by a coalition of plastic bag manufacturers against Dallas claiming that the city’s fee was in direct violation of the Texas Solid Waste Disposal Act also played into the decision to do away with the bag fee.

“I was elected by the people, not the bag manufacturers," noted crestfallen council member Dwaine Carraway following the repeal. "So we go back to being Dirty Dallas."

Meanwhile back in Michigan, bag ban-aspiring locales such as Washtenaw County will now never even have an opportunity to try cleaning up its act like Dallas did in 2015. That is, unless a ban on plastic bag ban bans emerges at some point down the line. Seems unlikely but you really never know these days ....