Cat's Paw and Lobster nebulae emerge in stunning new photograph

At first blush, this looks like glowing clouds of cosmic gas and dust. But look closely (or squint your eyes and look from across the room) and what do you see?

In the upper right-hand corner is the Cat's Paw Nebula (NGC 6334), named for its distinctive toe pads. In the bottom left is the Lobster Nebula (NGC 6357), which earned its moniker for regions that resemble claws. The nebulae were first discovered by British scientist John Herschel, who saw vague images of them on two nights in June 1837 during an extensive expedition to the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. His telescope was primitive, so what he saw were not much more than smudges.

It wasn't until many decades later than true photos were taken and the nebulae were given their popular names, reports the European Southern Observatory (ESO).

The ESO has just released this stunning image of the famous pair, taken by its Very Large Survey Telescope in the Atacama desert of northern Chile. At somewhere around 2 billion pixels, this is one of the largest images ever released by the ESO. Need to get up close and personal? Check out a zoomable version available here.

The ESO points out that the circle-like features in the image around the very bright stars aren't really there; they were caused by "reflections within the optics of the telescope and camera."

Despite that bit of quasi-optical illusion, the image is incredibly vivid and detailed. Yet, there's so much more that isn't even there.

Says the ESO, "Despite the cutting-edge instruments used to observe these phenomena, the dust in these nebulae is so thick that much of their content remains hidden to us."