Launched in 2011, the Juno spacecraft completed its 1.74 billion-mile journey to Jupiter in July 2016. Since then, the windmill-looking probe has been conducting flybys of the gas giant, including snapping the first-ever photos of Jupiter's north pole in August. NASA created the JunoCam community for people to vote on which parts of the planet to photograph next, discuss the mission and its images and to upload their own edited images of the planet.

This last feature has resulted in some scientifically-centered images, but there have also been plenty of images that have been retouched (if not completely recreated) with a more artistic sensibility.

"It's really much more than we anticipated," Candy Hansen, a Juno co-investigator and head of the JunoCam team, told Space.com. "I love it. I'm not very artistic myself so when I see what other people come up with I'm just like, 'Wow! These people are so creative! Where did they get these ideas?' So I'm a big fan."

We've rounded up 10 beautiful, dramatic and occasionally trippy renderings of Jupiter.