Launched in 2011, the Juno spacecraft completed its 1.74 billion-mile journey to Jupiter in July 2016. Since then, the windmill-looking probe has been conducting flybys of the gas giant, including snapping the first-ever photos of Jupiter's north pole in August. NASA created the JunoCam community for people to vote on which parts of the planet to photograph next, discuss the mission and its images and to upload their own edited images of the planet.

This last feature has resulted in some scientifically-centered images, but there have also been plenty of images that have been retouched (if not completely recreated) with a more artistic sensibility.

"It's really much more than we anticipated," Candy Hansen, a Juno co-investigator and head of the JunoCam team, told Space.com. "I love it. I'm not very artistic myself so when I see what other people come up with I'm just like, 'Wow! These people are so creative! Where did they get these ideas?' So I'm a big fan."

We've rounded up 10 beautiful, dramatic and occasionally trippy renderings of Jupiter.

Jupiter features a white storm in this enhanced image
Jupiter features a white storm in this enhanced image. (Photo: Valmir M. de Morais/JunoCam)

Some images aimed for presenting Jupiter as we know it from textbooks and space documentaries, but tweaked it just a little. This image, titled "White Storm," does exactly that, but the eye is immediately drawn to the white spot, even though we'd expect a red one.

A close up of Jupiter's many storms and gassy layers retouched with a painter's hand
A close up of Jupiter's many storms and gassy layers retouched with a painter's hand. (Photo: Roman Tkachenko/JunoCam)

Other images went for a more painterly rendering of the planet. "Jovian Art" certainly lives up to its name.

A crescent Jupiter
A crescent Jupiter cloaked in shadows (Photo: InvaderXan/JunoCame)

This image, called "Sunset, southern Jupiter," takes advantage of Juno's various flybys to provide a whole new look at Jupiter.

Jupiter seems to hop ever closer to us in this colorful rendering.
Jupiter seems to hop ever closer to us in this colorful rendering. (Photo: Wintje/JunoCam)

You have the scientific, the artistic and the dramatic, and then you have the really creative. Surrounded by lines of light that call to mind zippy modes of travel, Jupiter is on a journey through the solar system in this image.

Scroll on for more stellar takes on our solar system's largest planet.

This artist fiddled with the red, green and blue layers in Photoshop to create this gradated look at Jupiter
This artist fiddled with the red, green and blue layers in Photoshop to create this gradated look at Jupiter. (Photo: Robb/JunoCam)
When stripped of their bright colors, Jupiter's storms take on an ominous beauty.
When stripped of their bright colors, Jupiter's storms take on an ominous beauty. (Photo: Roman Tkachenko/JunoCam)
Within Jupiter's swirling storms, one artist saw the swirls of Vincent van Gogh.
Within Jupiter's swirling storms, one artist saw the swirls of Vincent van Gogh. (Photo: XBSR69/JunoCam)
This trippy rendering of Jupiter imagines the planet's red spot as a cloaked alien craft sending all kinds of signals to its home world
This trippy rendering of Jupiter imagines the planet's red spot as a cloaked alien craft sending all kinds of signals to its home world. (Photo: Wintje/JunoCam)
Here we see JunoCam looking straight at Jupiter's south pole.
Here we see JunoCam looking straight at Jupiter's south pole. The colors added to the image call to mind the bands of color seen in oil slicks. (Photo: Valmir M. de Morais/JunoCam)

And there are more amazing images in the JunoCam's processing gallery. More images are being added from the probe and from creative types every day!

