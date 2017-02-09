Launched in 2011, the Juno spacecraft completed its 1.74 billion-mile journey to Jupiter in July 2016. Since then, the windmill-looking probe has been conducting flybys of the gas giant, including snapping the first-ever photos of Jupiter's north pole in August. NASA created the JunoCam community for people to vote on which parts of the planet to photograph next, discuss the mission and its images and to upload their own edited images of the planet.
This last feature has resulted in some scientifically-centered images, but there have also been plenty of images that have been retouched (if not completely recreated) with a more artistic sensibility.
"It's really much more than we anticipated," Candy Hansen, a Juno co-investigator and head of the JunoCam team, told Space.com. "I love it. I'm not very artistic myself so when I see what other people come up with I'm just like, 'Wow! These people are so creative! Where did they get these ideas?' So I'm a big fan."
We've rounded up 10 beautiful, dramatic and occasionally trippy renderings of Jupiter.
Some images aimed for presenting Jupiter as we know it from textbooks and space documentaries, but tweaked it just a little. This image, titled "White Storm," does exactly that, but the eye is immediately drawn to the white spot, even though we'd expect a red one.
Other images went for a more painterly rendering of the planet. "Jovian Art" certainly lives up to its name.
This image, called "Sunset, southern Jupiter," takes advantage of Juno's various flybys to provide a whole new look at Jupiter.
You have the scientific, the artistic and the dramatic, and then you have the really creative. Surrounded by lines of light that call to mind zippy modes of travel, Jupiter is on a journey through the solar system in this image.
And there are more amazing images in the JunoCam's processing gallery. More images are being added from the probe and from creative types every day!