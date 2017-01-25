The first images from NOAA's new weather satellite are incredible

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released photos from the GOES-16 weather satellite, which launched on Nov. 19, 2016. The improved technology gathers higher resolution images at incredible speed, sending back a full image of Earth every 15 minutes and one of the continental United States every 5 minutes.

"The release of the first images today is the latest step in a new age of weather satellites. It will be like high-definition from the heavens," writes NOAA, which provides weather forecasts, watches and warnings.

NOAA hopes that the new high-res images will help with more accurate weather forecasts including an improved ability to predict and monitor severe weather.

More images are available on NOAA's website and you can learn more about the the excitement around the images in the video below.