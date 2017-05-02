As a recent photo captured by the Hubble Space Telescope shows, even space has its share of celestial divas.
While attempting to study a galaxy named NGC 7250, a star with the elegant name of TYC 3203-450-1 upstaged the scene. Astronomers generally try to avoid these "foreground stars," as they inadvertently throw light pollution across the very objects they're attempting to learn more about.
The reason why TYC 3203-450-1, located in the constellation Lacerta, appears so bright and large has everything to do with distance. NGC 7250, a hot spot for star formation and recorded supernova explosions, is located 45 million light-years away; TYC 3203-450-1 is more than a million times closer.
According to NASA, if the star TYC 3203-450-1 were located at the same distance away from Earth as the galaxy NGC 7250, it would hardly be visible in this photo.