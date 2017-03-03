A few days after announcing the discovery of seven Earth-sized planets in a star system known as TRAPPIST-1, NASA took to Twitter to ask the internet for help in naming the new alien worlds.

In a world post-Boaty McBoatface, we're pretty sure the space agency posted this request fully aware of what would happen. Needless to say, the public once again did not disappoint with its suggestions.

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets NASA

1- I

2- Think

3- You

4- Owe

5- Pluto

6- An

7- Apology — Christine Bottas (@Nyhterides) March 2, 2017

Earth 2

Earth 2s

Earth 2s Plus

Earth 2s Plus 128GB

Earth 2s Plus 128GB Black

Earth 2s Plus 128GB Rose Gold

Earth 3#7NamesFor7NewPlanets — trutherbotred (@trutherbotred) February 25, 2017

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Shrimp creole

Shrimp gumbo

Pineapple shrimp

Lemon shrimp

Coconut shrimp

Pepper shrimp

Shrimp sandwich

Run, Forrest — Aries19XX (@Aries19Xx) February 24, 2017

This one

That one

The other one

No, that one

More to the left

To my left

Oh, forget it#7NamesFor7NewPlanets — Momentum-tum-tum! (@MomentumComic) February 24, 2017

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Monica

Phoebe

Rachel

Ross

Chandler

Joey

Gunther — ♡ (@UnicornTika) February 24, 2017

Ned Stark

Rob Stark

Sansa Stark

Arya Stark

Bran Stark

Rickon Stark

Jon... Snow?#7NamesFor7NewPlanets — ᏩreᎿa MaᏝrage (@malrageasylum) February 24, 2017

Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy and Grumpy #7NamesFor7NewPlanets — jordan Levy (@zajoninc) March 3, 2017

Planet McPlanetface

Moonie McMoonface

Rocky McRockface

Icy McIceface

Dusty McDustface

Gasy McGasface

Wanda#7NamesFor7NewPlanets — Idiotcracy (@idiotcracy) February 24, 2017

Located some 39 light-years away, TRAPPIST-1 is generating excitement because of the possibility that at least three of its planets may be capable of supporting life. The three, simply known as E, F and G, occupy what's known as the "Goldilocks Zone," or the region around a star capable of supporting liquid water on a planet's surface. In the coming years, NASA plans on employing new technologies, such as the deep space James Webb telescope, to further study TRAPPIST-1 and provide new insights on this fascinating corner of the universe.



Thankfully, there were a few brave souls who resisted having a laugh and offered up some genuinely good ideas for NASA to consider.

@NASA #7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Giza

Babylon

Olympia

Ephesus

Halicarnassus

Rhodes

Alexandria



Locations of Seven wonders of the ancient world.

— U5MAN.AHM3D (@U5manA) March 2, 2017

@NASA Hades

Hephaestus

Aphrodite

Athena

Zeus

Poseidon

Hera

— 🏳️‍🌈Mr. Oz🏳️‍🌈 (@slsmnds) February 25, 2017