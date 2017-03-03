A few days after announcing the discovery of seven Earth-sized planets in a star system known as TRAPPIST-1, NASA took to Twitter to ask the internet for help in naming the new alien worlds.

In a world post-Boaty McBoatface, we're pretty sure the space agency posted this request fully aware of what would happen. Needless to say, the public once again did not disappoint with its suggestions.

Located some 39 light-years away, TRAPPIST-1 is generating excitement because of the possibility that at least three of its planets may be capable of supporting life. The three, simply known as E, F and G, occupy what's known as the "Goldilocks Zone," or the region around a star capable of supporting liquid water on a planet's surface. In the coming years, NASA plans on employing new technologies, such as the deep space James Webb telescope, to further study TRAPPIST-1 and provide new insights on this fascinating corner of the universe.

Thankfully, there were a few brave souls who resisted having a laugh and offered up some genuinely good ideas for NASA to consider.

Related on MNN:
volcano
How volcanoes can make planets more habitable
Related topics: NASA, Twitter