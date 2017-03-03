A few days after announcing the discovery of seven Earth-sized planets in a star system known as TRAPPIST-1, NASA took to Twitter to ask the internet for help in naming the new alien worlds.
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets?— NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2017
TRAPPIST-1b
TRAPPIST-1c
TRAPPIST-1d
TRAPPIST-1e
TRAPPIST-1f
TRAPPIST-1g
TRAPPIST-1h
😉 https://t.co/QS80AnZ2Jg pic.twitter.com/gis6Ba7UBu
In a world post-Boaty McBoatface, we're pretty sure the space agency posted this request fully aware of what would happen. Needless to say, the public once again did not disappoint with its suggestions.
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets NASA— Christine Bottas (@Nyhterides) March 2, 2017
1- I
2- Think
3- You
4- Owe
5- Pluto
6- An
7- Apology
Earth 2— trutherbotred (@trutherbotred) February 25, 2017
Earth 2s
Earth 2s Plus
Earth 2s Plus 128GB
Earth 2s Plus 128GB Black
Earth 2s Plus 128GB Rose Gold
Earth 3#7NamesFor7NewPlanets
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets— Aries19XX (@Aries19Xx) February 24, 2017
Shrimp creole
Shrimp gumbo
Pineapple shrimp
Lemon shrimp
Coconut shrimp
Pepper shrimp
Shrimp sandwich
Run, Forrest
This one— Momentum-tum-tum! (@MomentumComic) February 24, 2017
That one
The other one
No, that one
More to the left
To my left
Oh, forget it#7NamesFor7NewPlanets
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets— ♡ (@UnicornTika) February 24, 2017
Monica
Phoebe
Rachel
Ross
Chandler
Joey
Gunther
Ned Stark— ᏩreᎿa MaᏝrage (@malrageasylum) February 24, 2017
Rob Stark
Sansa Stark
Arya Stark
Bran Stark
Rickon Stark
Jon... Snow?#7NamesFor7NewPlanets
Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy and Grumpy #7NamesFor7NewPlanets— jordan Levy (@zajoninc) March 3, 2017
Planet McPlanetface— Idiotcracy (@idiotcracy) February 24, 2017
Moonie McMoonface
Rocky McRockface
Icy McIceface
Dusty McDustface
Gasy McGasface
Wanda#7NamesFor7NewPlanets
Located some 39 light-years away, TRAPPIST-1 is generating excitement because of the possibility that at least three of its planets may be capable of supporting life. The three, simply known as E, F and G, occupy what's known as the "Goldilocks Zone," or the region around a star capable of supporting liquid water on a planet's surface. In the coming years, NASA plans on employing new technologies, such as the deep space James Webb telescope, to further study TRAPPIST-1 and provide new insights on this fascinating corner of the universe.
Thankfully, there were a few brave souls who resisted having a laugh and offered up some genuinely good ideas for NASA to consider.
@NASA #7NamesFor7NewPlanets
Giza
Babylon
Olympia
Ephesus
Halicarnassus
Rhodes
Alexandria
Locations of Seven wonders of the ancient world.
— U5MAN.AHM3D (@U5manA) March 2, 2017
@NASA Hades
Hephaestus
Aphrodite
Athena
Zeus
Poseidon
Hera
— 🏳️🌈Mr. Oz🏳️🌈 (@slsmnds) February 25, 2017
@NASA #7NamesFor7NewPlanets
Leonard(DaVinci)
Isaac(Newton)
Albert(Einstein)
Galileo(Galilei)
Darwin(Charles)
Pasteur(Louis)
Fleming(Alex.)
— Gabriela Flores (@gfr1504) February 24, 2017
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets Scobee, Smith, McNair, Onizuka, Resnik, Jarvis, and McAuliffe pic.twitter.com/lVCkeLVwZ7— Joseph Grohman (@joeygrohman) February 24, 2017