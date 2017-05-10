Physicists are pretty comfortable with using a 4-dimensional model for the universe-- three spatial dimensions and one dimension of time-- on the macro-scale, but when it comes to understanding the universe on the tiniest of scales, the model has its limits. In fact, according to String Theory-- one of the more promising theories about the fundamental nature of the cosmos-- at least 10 dimensions are required to make the theory work.

It's one thing to imagine the existence of extra dimensions, though, and another thing for those dimensions to actually exist. If hidden dimensions do exist in our universe, scientists have yet to discover them. But that could soon change, thanks to the recent detection of subtle ripples in the fabric of spacetime, also known as gravitational waves.

According to a new theory proposed by physicists Gustavo Lucena Gómez and David Andriot from the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Germany, the signatures of extra dimensions might be observable in the ways that gravitational waves undulate through the universe.

“If there are extra dimensions in the universe, then gravitational waves can walk along any dimension, even the extra dimensions,” explained Gómez, to New Scientist.

In other words, just as waves of gravity can travel through the four known dimensions of space and time, so too should they be capable of traveling through any extra dimensions. If we follow the behavior of gravitational waves close enough, we might be able to "surf" them right into the other dimensions.

“If extra dimensions are in our universe, this would stretch or shrink space-time in a different way that standard gravitational waves would never do,” said Gómez.

Gómez and Andriot have devised a mathematical model that predicts how the effects of hidden dimensions ought to look as they act on the gravitational waves flowing through them. To test their theory, we only need to look for these subtle rippling patterns in the gravitational waves that we detect.

Interestingly, the existence of extra dimensions could also help explain another long-standing mystery: why gravity appears to be such a weak force compared to the other fundamental forces of nature. Perhaps the reason that gravity is so weak is because it has been "leaking" into these other extra dimensions; its strength is lost because it has been stretched so thin traveling between so many dimensions.

For now, we'll have to wait to see if Gómez' and Andriot's model holds up to scrutiny before it can be tested. We'll also have to wait for technology to advance. Currently, our only gravitational wave detector, known as LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory), is not sensitive enough to see the subtle ripples that might be caused by extra dimensions.

Eventually, though, we might have to completely re-think our understanding of the universe to make room for weird new dimensional features. If you thought that thinking about time as another dimension was a mind-warp, you might want to sit this next round out...

The research has been pre-printed at the website arXiv.org.