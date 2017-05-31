Soaring past any planet, let alone the largest one in the solar system, isn't something many of us are likely to experience. However, thanks to a trio of artists, we can get a little taste of what it would be like to fly by Jupiter.

The raw versions of these images were taken by the Juno spacecraft, which passes by the poles of Jupiter every 53 Earth days or so. Those images were then colorized by Gerald Eichstädt, and Sean Doran set the stills in motion, giving them that rotational feel. Avi Solomon added the music for even more grandeur.



It starts off pretty darn close to the planet, so close that we may be seeing clouds of snow — yes, snow — on Jupiter now. The clouds are high in Jupiter's atmosphere, and anything from those clouds — be it water ice or ammonia ice — is likely very, very frozen.

From there, it's a gradual drifting away from the gas giant until we're able to see the planet from a more bird's-eye view from space.

The combination of the images, the movement and the music really capture a sense of awe for Jupiter.

