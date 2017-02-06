While the Super Bowl halftime show was the spectacle most folks will recall from this weekend, if those viewers had stayed up a bit later, they would've gotten another quick and surprising show.

At around 1:30 a.m. Central time on Feb. 6, a bright blue-green fireball streaked across the skies of Illinois and Wisconsin, and the American Meteor Society received reports of sightings from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota. Reports even came in from New York and Ontario.

"It was basically visible for a long distance," said Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Chicago office told the Chicago Tribune. "It was certainly an interesting event, uncommon for the area."



Fireballs are very bright meteors, typically registering at a minus 4 magnitude, or about the brightness of Venus in the night sky. Earth hosts many such meteors, but they're difficult to spot, either because they happen over uninhabited areas, like the ocean, or because they're obscured by the daytime sun.

Here are two more quick videos of the same meteor. The first was taken by a rooftop camera on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus while the second was recorded by a police dashboard camera in Illinois.