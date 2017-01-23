It took the New Horizons spacecraft almost 10 years to reach Pluto, but you can experience what it would be like to approach and land on Pluto in a little over 1 minute.

This new video from NASA uses more than 100 images taken by New Horizons during its six week approach and close flyby in 2015 to create the sensation of landing near Pluto's Sputnik Planitia.

The dive down to Pluto would've been black and white in the video, but scientists used low-resolution color photographs from the Ralph color camera aboard the New Horizons to create the closest approximation of the colors one would see while landing on the dwarf planet.

It's a truly stunning sight and experience to "land" on a planet that is anywhere between 2.66 and 4.67 billion miles away from Earth.