The sensation of riding a rocket into space and then being weightless is something most of us will never experience, but if new NASA astronaut Jack Fischer's experience is any indication, being in space is pretty cool.

Fischer made the space journey with Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin, and both arrived safely on the International Space Station (ISS) on April 20 to begin their six-month stay. While Yurchikhin is a spaceflight veteran at this point — this trip marks his fifth spaceflight since 2002 — Fischer is brand spanking new to space, and he's very excited to be there.

Upon entering the ISS, Yurchikhin and Fischer sat down to talk to their families. This is old hat for Yurchikhin and his clan, but Fischer, well, after his wife thanked him for the surprise bouquet of flowers — Yurchikhin's idea! — he described space as "a burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce, baby. It's sooo beautiful."

This may possibly be the most apt description of outer space of all time.

Fischer's joy is clearly contagious as he convinces fellow NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson to do a quick flip, just to prove to the folks back on Earth that they're really in space.

Naturally, Fischer's on Twitter, and while his tweets before the launch were good, now that he's in space, we imagine his feed is probably going to be an enchilada of radness for the next six months.