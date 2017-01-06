Massive chunk of Antarctic ice shelf poised to break away

Scientists on NASA's IceBridge Mission captured this mesmerizing image of an Antarctic ice shelf with a rift nearly as wide as a football field.

The gargantuan crack is in Larsen C, an ice shelf in the Antarctic Peninsula. The scientists last observed the crack on Nov. 10, 2016, and found it to be about 70 miles long, more than 300 feet wide and about a cavernous third of a mile deep. It grew by 11 miles in December 2016, and now scientists say it's hanging on by a thread — or in this case, a 12-mile piece of ice.

"If it doesn't go in the next few months, I'll be amazed," professor Adrian Luckman, from Swansea University, told BBC News. "It's so close to calving that I think it's inevitable."

According to NASA, ice shelves are the parts of ice streams and glaciers that float, and they support the grounded ice behind them. When an ice shelf collapses, ice races toward the ocean, where it contributes to sea level rise.

When last observed, the crack in Larsen C cut completely through the ice shelf but didn't go all the way across it. Once it does, it will create an iceberg about the size of the state of Delaware, according to IceBridge. NASA's IceBridge Mission collects information on changing sea ice and polar land. When it separates, Larsen C is projected to be one of the 10 largest icebergs ever recorded.

Larsen C, the fourth-largest ice shelf, is neighbors to Larsen B, a smaller ice shelf that partially collapsed in 2002 after developing a rift similar to the one now developing in Larsen C.

The U.K.-based Antarctic research organization Project Midas has been tracking the rift's progression since 2014. The group estimates that when an iceberg eventually breaks away, it will remove between 9 and 12 percent of the ice shelf area and may lead to Larsen C disintegrating completely.

