One look at this fluffy, polka-dotted flower and you'd be forgiven for thinking a Truffula Tree straight out of Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax" was found growing in Texas.

A wool sower gall as captured by a Atlanta State Park ranger named Steve. Inside are dozens of developing wasps. (Photo: Atlanta State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife/Facebook)

This bizarre display of nature, called a wool sower gall, was discovered by a ranger while on patrol at the Atlanta State Park in northeast Texas. As a park official explained on Facebook, they're not an actual flower, but the result of abnormal plant tissue growth caused by a parasitic wasp.

"These are created when a wool sower wasp lays its eggs in a white oak," they shared. "When the eggs hatch in spring, chemicals on the grubs stimulate the plant to produce this gall, which provides food and protection for the growing wasps."



If you were to pull a gall apart and peer inside, you would discover several small seed-like structures containing developing wasps. It's also worth noting that despite their fluffy appearance, they're apparently quite firm to the touch.

A quick search on social media shows that they're fairly common to find throughout the country. The good news is that the wasps themselves do not apparently cause any great damage to the oak trees.

More Wool Sower Wasp Galls on White Oak Tree. #BackyardEcology #WoolSowerGall A post shared by Will Cook (@willcookstudio) on May 12, 2016 at 9:56am PDT

Found this Wool Sower Gall growing on an oak seedling. Gall wasps lay their eggs in these galls mid-winter and the eggs hatch In the spring, just as new growth emerges A post shared by Sarah Murphy (@swervy_murphy) on Apr 29, 2015 at 10:21am PDT