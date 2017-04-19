Latest iceberg off Newfoundland coast leaves crowds awestruck

It's not unusual to see icebergs off the coast of Newfoundland. In fact, the area stretching from the coast of Labrador to the northeast coast of Newfoundland has been dubbed "iceberg alley," because of all the ice chunks that head down from the Arctic each spring.

One of the first icebergs of the season has enraptured locals and visitors in the small town of Ferryland. It's the most enormous one that many locals remember seeing, and Ferryland Mayor Adrian Kavanagh told the Canadian Press that it looks grounded, so it could stick around for a while.

Cars have been bumper to bumper on the Southern Shore highway with people coming from nearby areas trying to get photos of the impressive ice mountain.

“We weren’t really prepared for this onslaught of people,” Kavanagh told VOCM. “Gives you a good idea that people are interested in that kind of stuff.”

Although the iceberg is great for tourism, Kavanagh says fishermen aren't so "particular about ice and the icebergs."

It's been a busy season already for icebergs, according to the Canadian Press, with 616 reported in the North Atlantic. Experts say it's due to strong winds that are sending the icebergs south, and possibly global warming.

The highest point on this iceberg measures more than 250 feet high, according to news reports. And of course, that doesn't include about 90 percent of the iceberg, which remains under the surface.

Amateur and professional photographers have been flocking to take images of the Ferryland iceberg. Pro photographer Robert Conway shot the image above when no one else was around.

"I've visited it for sunrise and during late evening/night. I've done this to capture unique images," he tells MNN. "It's a totally unbelievable experience to witness such beauty alone with only the sounds of your surroundings."

