President Obama protects the Arctic Ocean from oil drilling

The United States and Canada together have acted to protect nearly all of the Arctic Ocean and a large portion of the Atlantic Ocean from oil and gas development. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Obama made a joint announcement this week.

From the Sierra Club:

"Obama, acting under his authority designated by Section 12a of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, has permanently protected 115 million acres of the Arctic Ocean, excluding only 2.9 million acres which have previously been leased near Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. In the Atlantic Ocean, Obama protected 3.8 million acres, stretching from Massachusetts to Maryland. Today’s designations cannot be rescinded by future administrations."

The move was made through the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, Though the move could permanently protect the north from oil and gas development, exactly how permanent the protection is remains unclear.

The Washington Post notes: "President-elect Donald Trump could counter Obama’s plan with his own five-year plan, but even so it would be years before drilling could start. The president-elect’s authority to undo a permanent prohibition is unclear. But Congress, controlled by Republicans, could move to rescind the withdrawal of federal lands from oil and gas exploration."

Even so, conservationists are applauding the president's move. Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune said, "America’s waters are for all of us to enjoy, and they should never be threatened — especially by oil rigs. By removing the Arctic and Atlantic oceans from the five-year plan, President Obama declared that the preservation of our waters from offshore drilling is paramount to protecting our beaches, the climate, and coastal economies. Today’s announcement reaffirms that fact and prevents future administrations from destroying our waters and coastal communities."