Trump's executive order reopens door for controversial pipelines

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Jan. 24 allowing the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines to move forward. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and other groups have been protesting the project since the spring of 2016.

Demonstrators say the $3.7-billion, 1,172-mile Dakota Access pipeline — which is slated to carry 470,000 barrels of oil daily — threatens to disturb sacred lands and contaminate the river's water supply. Owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, the pipeline is finished except for sections that would run under Lake Oahe, less than half a mile from Standing Rock.

According to Reuters, Trump told reporters that "we are going to renegotiate some of the terms" of the Keystone XL project. "And if they like we will see if we can get that pipeline built — a lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs, great construction jobs."

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe said it would take legal action against Trump's order.

"Today, Trump announced an executive order on DAPL — which not only violates the law, but it violates tribal treaties. Nothing will deter us from our fight for clean water. We will be taking legal action, and take this fight head on," David Archambault II, the Standing Rock tribal chairman, said in a statement.

"We urge you to fight and stand tall besides us ... Stand together as one and we will not fall."

On Dec. 4, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers announced that it would not allow sections of the Dakota pipeline to be drilled under the Missouri River near tribal lands. The Army says it would look for alternate routes for the pipeline. As Reuters points out, it's not clear if Trump's executive orders supersede that move.

Though many protesters celebrated that moment, others remained worried because Trump had said he supported finishing the pipeline.

Trump said his order on pipelines "will put a lot of steelworkers back to work."

"We are very insistent that if we are going to build pipelines in the United States, the pipes should be built in the United States," he said.

The Keystone XL oil pipeline would bring tar sands crude from Alberta, Canada, to the U.S. Gulf. Former President Barack Obama rejected the pipeline, saying it would contribute to climate change because of the type of oil involved, reports the Washington Post.