A breathtaking look at our national parks in winter

 PREV NEXT 
Winter at Arches National Park

Winter at Arches National Park

(Photo: Charles Knowles/Shutterstock)

Winter wonderland

When the temperature drops and the snow falls, you can stay inside and snuggle under a blanket or you can head for the great outdoors and experience the amazing sights of Mother Nature in winter. The sights seems to be particularly amazing at many of the country's national parks. Not only do they offer spectacular frosty scenery when cold weather sets in, there's also plenty to do outside as long as you're willing to bundle up.

From Arches National Park in Utah (shown here) to the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, here's a look at some breathtaking images of winter wonderland in our national parks. Whether you're an armchair traveler or ready to pack your bags, enjoy the trip.

Mary Jo DiLonardo
January 23, 2017, 2:08 p.m.
Related topics: MNN lists, National Parks, Weather & Climate

Now on Wilderness & Resources

Herma Albertson Baggley 10 women who changed the way we see nature
fairy circles Scientists finally explain mysterious 'fairy circles' found in Namibia
Union Wood sunrise 21 reasons why forests are important
speed limit sign in kilometers Cool math trick: Converting between miles and kilometers
Exxon Valdez cleanup The 13 largest oil spills in history
David Rosenzweig Check out the most spectacular outdoor photos of the year
MORE MNN Earth Matters GALLERIES
Browns Canyon National Monument, Colorado Obama's national monuments are a big deal
Hot lava flows after a volcanic eruption. 6 places where you can (safely) watch lava flow
Polar bear with her cubs 11 animals on the verge of extinction