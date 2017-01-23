A breathtaking look at our national parks in winter

Winter wonderland

When the temperature drops and the snow falls, you can stay inside and snuggle under a blanket or you can head for the great outdoors and experience the amazing sights of Mother Nature in winter. The sights seems to be particularly amazing at many of the country's national parks. Not only do they offer spectacular frosty scenery when cold weather sets in, there's also plenty to do outside as long as you're willing to bundle up.

From Arches National Park in Utah (shown here) to the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, here's a look at some breathtaking images of winter wonderland in our national parks. Whether you're an armchair traveler or ready to pack your bags, enjoy the trip.