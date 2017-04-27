11 of the most endangered trees in America

Close to extinction

More than 6,400 trees are listed as globally threatened on the IUCN Red List, according to the Global Trees Campaign. Over 1,100 trees are critically endangered and in need of immediate conservation action. By some estimates, as much as 10 percent of the world's trees worldwide are threatened with extinction — and many of those are in our own backyard.

From the California coast to an Arkansas forest, the United States is home to several species of threatened and endangered trees. Their populations have decreased due to disease, insects and pests, development, logging and more.



Here are 11 types of trees in America with an uncertain future.