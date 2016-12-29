Obama's national monuments are a big deal

A monumental legacy

President Obama has accomplished a lot in eight years. Beyond reviving the economy and cutting unemployment, his legacy includes major environmental feats such as reducing air pollution, boosting clean energy and making the U.S. a global leader in fighting climate change.

It also includes many smaller moves that add up to something pretty big: the creation and expansion of national monuments. These are federally protected areas that feature "objects of historic or scientific interest," and can be established directly by Congress or the president.

Faced with gridlock on Capitol Hill, Obama famously relied on executive orders to implement many of his policies. (It's worth noting, however, that his 266 orders rank 16th among all presidents, behind George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan). And thanks to the Antiquities Act of 1906 — a law signed by Theodore Roosevelt, who used it 18 times — those orders include a variety of protected places around the country. Obama has designated 26 national monuments during his tenure, more than any other president, and also substantially expanded three others.

A haze of uncertainty now hangs over many of Obama's executive orders, including those 29 national monuments. Congress has "clear authority" to abolish or shrink monuments, according to a 2016 report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), and presidents can modify sites set aside by their predecessors. Still, the CRS adds, they may have trouble repealing them outright:

"No President has ever abolished or revoked a national monument proclamation, so the existence or scope of any such authority has not been tested in courts. However, some legal analyses since at least the 1930s have concluded that the Antiquities Act, by its terms, does not authorize the President to repeal proclamations, and that the President also lacks implied authority to do so."

To highlight what's at stake, here are photos and facts about each of the 26 national monuments created by Obama — plus the three existing sites he expanded. Click through the images and scan the details for a reminder of why these places are worth protecting.