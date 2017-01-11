6 places where you can (safely) watch lava flow
Rivers of fire
Hiking up an active volcano is not an activity for the faint of heart. The rough terrain, the dramatic temperature changes, the hours-long physical activity — oh, and the risk of a volcanic eruption that sends lava flowing down the very mountain you're climbing. But thankfully the latter (usually) carries only a small risk, and the reward of seeing a huge lava lake or lava falling into the ocean is worth the trek.
Lava flows with their glowing, red-and-orange rivers of fire are a breathtaking natural feature to behold — as long as it's from a safe distance. And that experience is possible at these six spots around the globe.