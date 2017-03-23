Where are Earth's largest nature reserves?

 PREV NEXT 
Tyndall Glacier and Mount St. Elias in Alaska

Tyndall Glacier and Mount St. Elias in Alaska

(Photo: National Park Service, Alaska Region/Wikimedia Commons)

Preserving the pristine

The United States has some massive nature reserves. The Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska, for example, is the biggest in the country at more than 20,587 square miles — an area so large that six Yellowstone Parks could fit in there. Death Valley National Park — the largest national park in the Lower 48 — straddles California and Nevada, covering more than 5,000 square miles.

It could take days or weeks to see everything in either one of those sprawling parks. But on a global scale, they pale in comparison to other nature reserves. You could fit 29 Wrangell-St. Elias National Parks within the largest marine reserve in the world, for example. Read on for more mind-blowing facts and figures about the world's eight largest nature reserves.

Angela Nelson
March 23, 2017, 2:26 p.m.
Related topics: Nature, Oceans, Wilderness

Now on Wilderness & Resources

speed limit sign in kilometers Cool math trick: Converting between miles and kilometers
Jacob's Well The mystery and danger of Jacob's Well
Palm tree 10 surprising facts about palm trees
Swedish fire log ablaze How to make a Swedish fire log
bee and purple flower 5 ways to help our disappearing bees
Exxon Valdez cleanup The 13 largest oil spills in history
MORE MNN Earth Matters GALLERIES
Launched in 2016, NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite is a 'game changer,' the agency says. Why are Earth-observing satellites so important?
Lesser flamingos at Jurong Bird Park in Singapore. Birds rule: 12 top-flight public aviaries
Sleeping zebra 16 weird sleep habits in the animal world