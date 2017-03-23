Where are Earth's largest nature reserves?

Preserving the pristine

The United States has some massive nature reserves. The Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska, for example, is the biggest in the country at more than 20,587 square miles — an area so large that six Yellowstone Parks could fit in there. Death Valley National Park — the largest national park in the Lower 48 — straddles California and Nevada, covering more than 5,000 square miles.

It could take days or weeks to see everything in either one of those sprawling parks. But on a global scale, they pale in comparison to other nature reserves. You could fit 29 Wrangell-St. Elias National Parks within the largest marine reserve in the world, for example. Read on for more mind-blowing facts and figures about the world's eight largest nature reserves.