Do you know your national parks?

A dusty road in Joshua Tree National Park
Photo: RomanSlavik.com/Shutterstock

America's national parks encompass breathtaking natural beauty as well as culturally and historically significant sites. These protected areas offer unique ways for the whole family to connect with nature. Take the quiz and see how much you know!

A view from a national park in 1902
Photo: Detroit Photographic Co/National Parks Service
What was the first national park?

Yellowstone National Park was created in 1872 when President Ulysses S. Grant signed an act setting aside the land in Montana and Wyoming.

Tunnel View at sunset
Photo: Dan Sedran/Shutterstock
Tunnel View can be found in which national park?

Here you can see the Yosemite Valley, surrounded by the El Capitan and Half Dome geological formations.

National Lampoons promotion poster
Turner Classic Movies
What national park do Clark Griswold and his family visit in the classic comedy "National Lampoon's Vacation"?

On their way to Wally World (really Six Flags Magic Mountain), they stopped by the Grand Canyon. Unlike other films that take place in the Grand Canyon, this quintessential road trip movie was filmed in the park.

Acadia National Park sign
Photo: OakleyOriginals/flickr
How many national parks are in the U.S.?

As of 2017, there are 59 official national parks, and more than 400 attractions in the National Park System, including parks, monuments, preserves, historic parks, historic sites and more.

Falls Creek
Photo: Jacob W. Frank/National Parks Service/Wikimedia Commons
What is the largest national park?

It may not be as popular as the others, but Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska covers 13.2 million acres as of 2017.

Turner River
Photo: Chauncey Davis/flickr
In which national park was this photo taken?

You're looking at Turner River in Everglades National Park. The park's 1.5-million-plus acres is a perfect destination for anyone who likes canoeing.

American flag waves with Mt. Rainier in the background
Photo: Rennett Stowe/Wikimedia Commons
Which U.S. president made it possible for his successors to preserve land?

By signing the Antiquities Act of 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt made it possible for presidents to preserve land. Roosevelt has a national park named after him, and for good reason: He created five national parks and no fewer than 150 national forests — amounting to about 230 million acres of public land — while he was president.

Denali and Wonder Lake
Photo: BillC/Wikmedia Commons
The highest mountain peak in North America is located in which national park?

Mount McKinley, also known as Denali, is located within Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve and is the highest peak in North America. It stretches to 20,310 feet above sea level as of 2017.

John Muir with Teddy Roosevelt
Photo: Underwood & Underwood/Wikimedia Commons
Conservationist John Muir is credited with the creation of which parks?

John Muir worked with Congress to create a bill to make Yosemite Valley into a national park similar to Yellowstone. Muir studied the nearby biology and helped to preserve the area that is now Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park. The famous John Muir Trail takes you across all of these parks on an epic 211-mile hike.

A National Parks Service badge on a ranger uniform
Photo: Joshua Tree National Park/flickr
When was the National Park Service established?

The National Park Service has been around for just over 100 years.

Midway Geyser Basin
Photo: Michelle Callahan/flickr
In which national park was this photo taken?

The geothermal springs in Yellowstone National Park are an iconic and memorable sight. Pictured here is the Midway Geyser Basin.

Star Wars
Lucasfilm/ZUMA Press
Tatooine in George Lucas’ "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" is actually which national park?

The galaxy far, far away was in our backyard this whole time? Yep! The park was also featured as Tatooine in “Return of the Jedi.” Check out more national park movie cameos here.

A canyon view from a National Park
Photo: Diliff/Wikimedia Commons
In which national park can you find this canyon?

The unique view at Zion Canyon in Zion National Park is unforgettable. For a different perspective, visitors can soak in the splendor from the bottom rather than the top of the canyon. The valley floor is covered in lush vegetation and plenty of wildlife.

Beehive Geyser at Yellowstone
Photo: U.S. National Park Service/Wikimedia Commons
Yellowstone National Park’s mud pits, geysers and boiling rivers occur because of what?

The supervolcano hasn’t erupted in 70,000 years and seems only to erupt every 700,000 years — but it sure is active!

Cades Cove
Photo: Peter Ciro/flickr
Which park has had the most annual recreation visitors for the past 20 years?

Great Smoky Mountains National park has hit or surpassed the 9-million visitor mark for the past 20 years (with the exception of 1994, when numbers fell a few hundred visitors short). Of all the national park attractions, Blue Ridge Parkway and Golden Gate National Recreation Area usually top the list. See the rankings in full, from 1979 onward.

Hidden Lake Overview
Photo: Mark Wagner/Wikimedia Commons
Hidden Lake Overlook is located in which national park?

Glacier National Park in Montana offers scenic views of mountains and wildlife like mountain goats, bighorn sheep and even grizzly bears.

Map
Wikimedia Commons
Which state has the most national parks?

California has nine national parks. Trailing just one national park behind is Alaska. Remarkably, only 27 states have national parks.

UNESCO
Wikimedia Commons
Which of these national parks is also a UNESCO World Heritage site?

Everglades National Park was made a World Heritage Site in 1979. For a full list of U.S. World Heritage sites, visit the UNESCO website.

Delicate Arch
Photo: Paxson Woelber/flickr
In which national park was this photo taken?

You're looking at the Delicate Arch at Arches National Park, home to thousands of beautiful sandstone geological formations.

National Monument
Regina Rioux/Flickr
Which of the following was the first official national monument?

Devils Tower in Wyoming was established by Theodore Roosevelt in 1906 as the first national monument. Visitors can climb this tall igneous rock, and there are also trails.

Sand
David Fulmer/Flickr
Where is this sandy spot that is the site of several UFO sightings?

Touted as one of the creepiest places you can visit in national parks, Star Dune in Great Sand Dunes National Park has seen its fair share of weird happenings — dozens of UFO sightings and cattle mutilations included.

