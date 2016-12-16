The Earth's mountains, rocks and water bodies are ancient. Do you know how old they are?

Appalachian Mountains
Photo: Dave Allen Photography/Shutterstock

The Earth's mountains, rivers, animals and rocks have been around for millions or billions of years. Do you know which ones have been around the longest?

Question 1 of 11

Score: 0

Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta
Photo: f11photo/Shutterstock
Some of the oldest animals in the world live in the ocean. The oldest one to have ever lived (that we know of) was 507 years old. What was it?

Ming, an ocean quahog from the species Arctica islandica, was found on a seabed near Iceland by scientists in 2006. To determine its age, scientists counted the rings on its shell, similar to counting the rings in a tree trunk.

Question 2 of 11

Score: 0

Big, old tree
Photo: siambizkit/Shutterstock
Which of these trees is the oldest?

At 4,841 years old, Methuselah is one of two of the oldest known non-clonal trees on Earth. It's located in Inyo National Forest in the White Mountains of California, but the exact location is kept secret to protect the tree.

Question 3 of 11

Score: 0

Australia rock formation
Photo: Joel O'Brien/Shutterstock
The oldest rock fragment in the world is a tiny zircon crystal that dates back about 4.4 billion years. Where was it found?

The zircon, which is one of the toughest materials on the planet, was found in Australia's Jack Hills range.

Question 4 of 11

Score: 0

Cake with candle blown out
Photo: bhathaway/Shutterstock
The oldest human on record was a woman who lived to the age of 122 years, 164 days. Where was she from?

Apparently French women don't get fat and they also live to a ripe old age. Jeanne Calment (1875–1997) lived in Arles, France, for her entire life, even outliving a grandchild by several decades.

Question 5 of 11

Score: 0

Stromatolites of cyanobacteria on a beach in Western Australia
Photo: Inc/Shutterstock
​The oldest known fossils are cyanobacteria found in rocks in western Australia. Those fossils date back how many years?

According to the University of California Museum of Paleontology, the cyanobacteria, which are aquatic and photosynthetic, are 3.5 billion years old — which is interesting, since the oldest rocks on Earth are only slightly older.

Question 6 of 11

Score: 0

Appalachian Mountains
Photo: Dave Allen Photography/Shutterstock
The oldest mountain range in the world is believed to be the:

According to the National Parks Service, many scientists say the Appalachian Mountains in eastern North America are the oldest mountains on the planet, having formed roughly 480 million years ago.

Question 7 of 11

Score: 0

Oceanic crust
Photo: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Wikimedia Commons
Where can you find the oldest oceanic crust on the planet?

A piece of crust in the Mediterranean Sea was recently determined to be as much as 340 million years old, which is impressive because most of the Earth's crust found in the ocean dates back only 200 million years. The Christian Science Monitor reports that researchers used magnetic sensing equipment to look through several miles of sediment on the floor of the Mediterranean to see the crust underneath.

Question 8 of 11

Score: 0

Pool of water in a mountain
Photo: crazymedia007/Shutterstock
The oldest water in the world is located about two miles under Ontario, Canada, in Kidd Mine, the deepest base metal mine in the world. How old is the water?

Researchers analyzed gases dissolved in this ancient groundwater — including helium, neon, argon and xenonestimate — and dated the water to be 2 billion years old.

Question 9 of 11

Score: 0

Human jaw fossil
Photo: cla78/Shutterstock
The oldest human fossil was found in Ethiopia in 2013. How old is the jaw bone?

The lower jaw bone was found in the Afar region of Ethiopia and puts the first members of the human genus Homo there about half a million years earlier than previously thought, National Geographic reports.

Question 10 of 11

Score: 0

Volcano erupting at night
Photo: Ammit Jack/Shutterstock
Which is the world's oldest active volcano?

Mount Etna is thought to be the world's oldest active volcano with eruptions dating back to at least 1500 B.C. Around 200 eruptions have been recorded, making it the most active volcano in Europe.

Question 11 of 11

Score: 0

River
Photo: givaga/Shutterstock
The age of a river can be difficult to determine, but the oldest river in the world is thought to be:

The Finke River, according to The Australian newspaper, dates back about 340 million years, even before the time of dinosaurs.

You scored out of 11
Appalachian Mountains
Photo: Dave Allen Photography/Shutterstock

Try your knowledge on these other quizzes.

Now on Wilderness & Resources

1

President Obama protects the Arctic Ocean from oil drilling
Arctic ocean shoreline

2

Unknown 'ghost octopus' found 2.6 miles deep
ghost octopus

3

Americans are quietly preserving 56 million acres of private land
Bay Preserve at Osprey

4

Meteorite fragment contains bizarre crystals never seen before in nature
quasicrystal

5

The Amazon has its own Stonehenge?
Amazon's 'Stonehenge' at dawn

6

21 reasons why forests are important
Union Wood sunrise
SPONSORED

Trending on MNN

1

Cat takes a seat ... on another cat's head
A cat struggles to get out from under its friend

2

Mysterious 'Silkhenge spider' is a master architect
silkhenge spider

3

8 of the coldest places in the world to live
A man wears a hat and a face shield in cold weather

4

8 things to know about the winter solstice
Winter solstice, Sunset in the woods between the trees

5

18 perfect pictures of babies celebrating their first Christmas
Baby's first Christmas

6

13 of the world's most gentle dog breeds
retriever and collie wearing flowers
SPONSORED