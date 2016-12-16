The Earth's mountains, rocks and water bodies are ancient. Do you know how old they are?
Photo: Dave Allen Photography/Shutterstock
Question 1 of 11
Score: 0
Photo: f11photo/Shutterstock
Question 2 of 11
Score: 0
Photo: siambizkit/Shutterstock
Question 3 of 11
Score: 0
Photo: Joel O'Brien/Shutterstock
Question 4 of 11
Score: 0
Photo: bhathaway/Shutterstock
Question 5 of 11
Score: 0
Photo: Inc/Shutterstock
Question 6 of 11
Score: 0
Photo: Dave Allen Photography/Shutterstock
Question 7 of 11
Score: 0
Question 8 of 11
Score: 0
Photo: crazymedia007/Shutterstock
Question 9 of 11
Score: 0
Photo: cla78/Shutterstock
Question 10 of 11
Score: 0
Photo: Ammit Jack/Shutterstock
Question 11 of 11
Score: 0
Photo: givaga/Shutterstock
You scored out of 11
Photo: Dave Allen Photography/Shutterstock
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
SPONSORED
SPONSORED