Scientists have discovered the largest river running through Earth's underworld: a 260-mile wide jet of lava that flows between Canada and Russia that is being driven by our planet's magnetic field, reports New Scientist.

The stream of molten iron was found thanks to the combined monitoring power of the European Space Agency’s trio of satellites, called Swarm, which were launched in 2013. The system keeps an eye on Earth's magnetic field and can measure as deep down as about 2000 miles below Earth's surface, which is right about where the molten river was discovered.

“It’s a remarkable discovery,” said Phil Livermore of the University of Leeds, U.K., who led the team. “We’ve known that the liquid core is moving around, but our observations haven’t been sufficient until now to see this significant jet.”

The scalding river, which exists at temperatures comparable to those found at the sun's surface, flows at a pace of about 28 miles per year, westward from Canada, across Alaska and into Siberia. Its movement was tracked by studying how the liquid iron affected the behavior of the magnetic field around it.

“As the iron moves, it drags the magnetic field with it,” explained Livermore. “We can’t see the flow of iron itself, only the motion of the flux lobes.”

Here's where the mystery deepens: Scientists believe the molten river is actually moving faster than it used to, and that its pace is accelerating. Though it's unclear why this acceleration is taking place, it's likely signaling major changes in the magnetic field. The flow of iron around the core is part of what generates the magnetic field, and the magnetic field, in turn, affects the flow of the river. The fact that the river is speeding up probably means there's an imbalance with this intricate dance.

One theory is that the Earth's magnetic field might be getting ready to flip, with a reversal of the North and South poles. By continuing to study the Earth's magnetic field — and this molten river specifically — scientists hope to make firmer predictions about what to expect from such changes in the future.

“If we can understand how the field is generated, we understand how it changes over time and whether and when it will weaken and reverse,” said Livermore.