A BBC film crew went to Mount Etna in Sicily to shoot a segment on volcano monitoring; they had no idea they would be dodging super-hot rocks falling from the sky.

Led by Rebecca Morelle, a BBC science correspondent, the crew was anticipating an easy day. Morelle described the day's conditions as "perfect" — no wind and a clear sky — as she and her crew shot footage and interviewed scientists from Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. Tourists had also been guided up Etna to view the slow-moving lava flows, since it's normally safe to do so.

But about 20 minutes after their arrival, white steam began to rise out of the lava, and that was followed by a sudden explosion. Morelle said snow and ice had mixed with lava, and the result was massive amounts of steam and smoke and "boiling rocks" falling from the sky. The BBC camerawoman, Rachel Price, managed to catch some of the event, which you can see in the video above.

According to Morelle, no one was killed in the event, though people suffered from burns, bruises and, in one guide's case, a dislocated shoulder. People were able to escape in a snowcat, including a volcanologist who Morelle was working with for the segment. He said it was the "most dangerous incident" he'd experience in his 30 years studying Etna.