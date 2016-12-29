Yellowstone's Old Faithful lives up to its name. The geyser erupts at least 17 times a day, shooting up a stream of water 130 feet up into the air, on average. That water is too hot to handle at 204 degrees Fahrenheit. But too hot to handle still has to deal with a 0-degree day, as park ranger Orville Bach discovered.

Bach filmed one of Old Faithful's eruptions on Dec. 18 and was treated to a stunning sight: The geyser looked like it was releasing snow, as if it were some super-charged snow machine at a struggling ski resort. Sadly, it wasn't snow, as IFLScience reported. At its usual temperatures, much of the water is too hot to freeze that quickly. However, the collision of too hot water and too cold air makes for less dense water, and the snowy plume that results will drift up higher than the geyser's water.

Regardless, as the Yellowstone Twitter account noted when the video was released on Dec. 21, "Nothing says 'First Day of Winter' like an eruption of Old Faithful on a clear, zero-degree day!"

We couldn't agree more.