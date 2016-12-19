If there's anything more magical than babies at Christmas-time, I certainly don't know what it is. There's just something about the sweet, squishy innocence of a baby wrapped up in the sparkly enchantment of the holidays that makes a baby's first Christmas so special.
Thankfully, there are photographers — both professional and novice — who know just how to capture all of this goodness, and their photos are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
Christmas has never been cuter.
Cuteness, times two
The perfect stocking stuffer
Santa's all tuckered out
Deck the halls with these boughs of jolly
Check out this cute Christmas elf
And this one
These babies are trying to remember if they were naughty or nice this year
While these cuties are all smiles
Those eyes
Santa's little helper
Don't we all need a cozy gingerbread man to snuggle?
Somebody's ready for presents!
We've got Dasher and Dancer
Waiting for Santa
Surprise! Just a few more days 'til Christmas
Now that's what I call a bundle of joy