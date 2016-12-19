If there's anything more magical than babies at Christmas-time, I certainly don't know what it is. There's just something about the sweet, squishy innocence of a baby wrapped up in the sparkly enchantment of the holidays that makes a baby's first Christmas so special.

Thankfully, there are photographers — both professional and novice — who know just how to capture all of this goodness, and their photos are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Christmas has never been cuter.

Cuteness, times two

Merry Christmas to all <3 #ckp #ckpnewborn #newborn #christmas

The perfect stocking stuffer

Day 3 #ckp #christmas #ckpnewborn #christykirklandphotography #stockings #newborn #twasthenightbeforechristmas

Santa's all tuckered out

Day 4 #ckp #christykirklandphotography #christmas #ckpnewborn #newborn #twasthenightbeforechristmas #santa

Deck the halls with these boughs of jolly

Check out this cute Christmas elf

And this one

These babies are trying to remember if they were naughty or nice this year

While these cuties are all smiles

Those eyes

Santa's little helper

Don't we all need a cozy gingerbread man to snuggle?

Somebody's ready for presents!

We've got Dasher and Dancer

Waiting for Santa

Surprise! Just a few more days 'til Christmas

Now that's what I call a bundle of joy

