If there's anything more magical than babies at Christmas-time, I certainly don't know what it is. There's just something about the sweet, squishy innocence of a baby wrapped up in the sparkly enchantment of the holidays that makes a baby's first Christmas so special.

Thankfully, there are photographers — both professional and novice — who know just how to capture all of this goodness, and their photos are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Christmas has never been cuter.

Cuteness, times two

Merry Christmas to all <3 #ckp #ckpnewborn #newborn #christmas A photo posted by Christy Kirkland (@christykirklandphoto) on Dec 21, 2014 at 10:15am PST

The perfect stocking stuffer

Day 3 #ckp #christmas #ckpnewborn #christykirklandphotography #stockings #newborn #twasthenightbeforechristmas A photo posted by Christy Kirkland (@christykirklandphoto) on Dec 21, 2015 at 8:45am PST

Santa's all tuckered out

Day 4 #ckp #christykirklandphotography #christmas #ckpnewborn #newborn #twasthenightbeforechristmas #santa A photo posted by Christy Kirkland (@christykirklandphoto) on Dec 22, 2015 at 8:56am PST

Deck the halls with these boughs of jolly

The first in a series of Christmas images. Check back tomorrow for the next one. :) #ckp #ckpnewborn #christykirklandphotography #christmas #newborn #twasthenightbeforechristmas A photo posted by Christy Kirkland (@christykirklandphoto) on Dec 19, 2015 at 6:55am PST

Check out this cute Christmas elf

And this one

These babies are trying to remember if they were naughty or nice this year

The expressions I get from these two kills me sometimes 😍 😂 #brylieandbraxton #twins #whysoserious #12daysofchristmas #babiesfirstchristmas A photo posted by Christie Bienemann (@christienoelle) on Dec 15, 2016 at 1:22pm PST

While these cuties are all smiles

Those eyes

Santa's little helper

Don't we all need a cozy gingerbread man to snuggle?

Somebody's ready for presents!

We've got Dasher and Dancer

Waiting for Santa

Surprise! Just a few more days 'til Christmas

Now that's what I call a bundle of joy