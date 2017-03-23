Life for a baby can be stressful. One minute you're content in your mother's arms, and the next you're splayed out on a table getting an icy cold wipe down on your nether region. It can be hard to communicate with your big people and everything you come across seems to be equal parts exciting and terrifying.
If only there was a way you could relax and de-stress for a while. Fortunately, if you live in Perth, Australia, there is a place you can go to do just that.
Australia's Baby Spa Perth is a massage parlor designed exclusively for babies. Kavita Kumar and her sister, Anita Yap, own the baby spa and take pleasure in seeing the looks of joy and contentment on their clients' faces.
Friday float with @danielleleeo 🤗☺️.. Treated my girl Soph to a pamper morning @babyspaperth and this pic says it all - she loved it 🤗 #AuntyDani #5stars #SurrogateAuntyAward @rbjohnsy 💗 #perthmums #babyspaperth #hydrotherapy #perthpop #perthisok #perth #westernaustralia #subiaco #babyshower #kidsaroundperth #giftcards
At the spa, Kumar and Yap offer hydrotherapy and massage for babies under the age of six months. They even have a specially designed device — called the Bubby — that helps keeps babies afloat while they relax. Of course, even with the Bubby, babies are never out of arm's reach of either a parent or staff member.
At Baby Spa we love seeing our babies so comfortable and confident in the water. Regular hydrotherapy sessions are a great precursor to swimming lessons. For more info email info@babyspaperth.com.au or book via our website! #infantdevelopment #babyswimming #westernaustralia #perthpop #babyspaperth #bookonline #perthmum #mothersgroup
Baby Spa Perth also offers classes for parents and siblings on a wide range of relaxation techniques that families can use together to bond and chill.
|Baby Massage| Promotes parent-child bonding and secure attachment. This in turn facilitates their emotional and cognitive development. Find out more about the benefits of infant massage by visiting www.babyspaperth.com.au or sign up to one of our classes where you can incorporate these techniques into your bath time routine! ✨#Repost @one.happy.mum ・・・ Thankyou @babyspaperth for pampering my gorgeous girl #happiness #baby #babyspam #relax
Though there aren't any baby spas in the U.S., there are several sprinkled throughout the U.K., South Africa and Spain.
A day spa for babies is a brilliant idea. It offers babies and their families a unique way to connect and relax. And let's face it, the photos could not be any more adorable. They may not be as good as a trip to the day spa, but they might just be the next best thing.
Day 40 of 365 - WATER #repost I love this pic of my little #water baby taken at @babyspaperth a couple of months ago now. She loved every minute of her baby spa trips and went every week from 10 days old up until almost 4 months old. #365mumtastic #thestoryofmum #mumlife #perthbaby #babylove #baby #instababies #instababy #proudmama #babygirl #photoaday #potd #365challenge #samsung #daughter #ericasaurusrex #cutebaby #swim #zenbaby #babyspa 📸 @bartandsonn 😍✨
Our little babes at the @babyspaperth together 💗 I hope they enjoy a lifetime of spa days together @lil_morri 😘 next generation of besties xx #repost @mish_m_ #westernaustralia #giftcards #kidsaroundperth #babyshower #subiaco #perth #perthmum #perthpop #perthisok #infantmassage #perthmums #mothersgroup #kidsofinsta #fashionandbabies #theperthcollective #pregnancy #babyspaperth
FESTIVE FLOAT✨| Merry Christmas everyone from all of us @babyspaperth!! For all you last minute shopper's GIFT CARD'S are still available!! 📸 @samarawheeldon #Repost @samarawheeldon ・・・ A festive float which was also his last ever session @babyspaperth 🎅🏼🎄❤️❄️#baby #hydrotherapy #babyswimminglessons #perthisok #festive#babyspaperth #babyspa #hydrotherapy #infantdevelopment #infantmassage #babymassage #perthmum #mothersgroup #theperthcollective #perthpop #perthkids #kidsaroundperth #perthisok #pregnancy #kidsofinstagram #organicbaby #organicbabies #grapeseedoil #christmasgift #perth