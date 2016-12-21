Sitting down to write the annual holiday Christmas card? Put that pen down and pick up your GoPro. Let these five families inspire you to start a new tradition: family holiday video cards. Love it!
1. The Slade family
This family sets the gold standard when it comes to filming a holiday card. I mean really, underwater singing and choreography? How awesome is that??
2. The Holderness family
2016 wasn't a great year, but the Holderness family decides to celebrate what was good this year anyway, and all in one take! Impressive!
3. The Exum family
The Exum family brings a little magic to this holiday video by setting up a Christmas tree on the beach and keeping the camera rolling as the sun sets.
4. The Goodwin family
This fun family knows how to have a good time! Full marks for creativity and extra points for the scene with the dog!
5. The Umbaugh family
It takes a brave family to write their own holiday rap — and an even braver one to record a video about it for all of their family and friends. Well done!
6. The Rowley family
You can tell this family had a good time even through all of the ups and downs of life with a toddler.
