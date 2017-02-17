Chloe Bridgewater has only ever written two letters in her life. The first was to Santa Claus, or Father Christmas, as the 7-year-old girl from Hereford, England, calls him. More than likely, she did not receive a response to that letter. But she did get one for her second letter, even though some might say its recipient is equally legendary.

It all started with a conversation that Chloe had with her dad, Andy Bridgewater, about the perks of working at Google. When Chloe learned how fun the work environment is at the California-based tech mega-company, she decided she wanted to work there. So her father told her to "get the ball rolling," by sending the company a letter.

Like a true entrepreneur, Chloe did just that. Addressing her letter to 'Dear Google Boss," the young girl proceeded to expound upon the reasons why she wanted the job — as well as why she would be a good employee. Here's a look at her letter:

Chloe Bridgewater told Pichai that she is "very good in class," and that she excels in spelling, reading and math. (Photo: Andy Bridgewater)

As if that wasn't awesome enough, Chloe received a response to her letter from the 'Google boss,' himself, Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Pichai told Chloe, "I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to - from working at Google to swimming at the Olympics," the latter referring to Chloe's mention of her desire to either work at Google or in a chocolate factory - or swim in the Olympics.

Here's the full text of his letter:

Thank you so much for your letter. I'm glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology. I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to - from working at Google to swimming at the Olympics.

"I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! :)

All the best to you and your family.

At the age of 7, Chloe Bridgewater has her foot in the door with the CEO of one of the world's largest tech companies. It's safe to say that this young lady's business career is off to a good start.