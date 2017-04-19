1. Accident Dad

When Ben Sowards, an artist and author from Utah, got a call from his wife that he needed to go pick up their 6-year-old daughter from school because she'd had an "accident," Sowards knew his little girl would be devastated. He knew he needed to do something to diffuse the moment and make his daughter laugh. And he did just that. Sowards "wet" himself too (we're pretty sure he just used water) and picked his daughter up from school. "She was totally exasperated," Sowards told the Huffington Post. "But, once she saw my pants, I got that look from her where I knew everything was OK. All dads know what look I’m talking about. And we just strolled out of the school like nothing was happening."

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

Sowards is just one of the amazing dads out there who take parenting standards up a notch. Scroll down to get inspired by more awesome dads who are bringing their A game to fatherhood.

2. Action Movie Dad

For most of us, backyard videos of the kids are a haphazard blur of kids running, jumping and playing. But digital effects artist Daniel Hashimoto, a.k.a Action Movie Dad, uses CGI to make magic out of his kids' play times. Here's one of his latest creations:

3. Lip Dub Dad

Radio personality Jesse Lozano took things up a notch when he lip dubbed Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" with his 11-year-old daughter and then posted the video to YouTube.

4. Pep Talk Dad

Of course, we all remember this amazing dad, whose morning affirmations with his daughter had us all reaching for the tissue box:

5. Pancake Dad

When your dad is a professional illustrator, it's likely that some of his creativity will spill over to home life. That's pretty sweet for Nathan's Shield's kids, who get to enjoy his tasty masterpieces everyday with their breakfast.

The Cronenbergs, from an early episode of Rick and Morty. Made these ones for myself - are they appetizing enough for you? #rickandmorty #pancakeart #pancakes #foodart A post shared by Nathan Shields (@saipancakes) on Jun 10, 2016 at 7:18am PDT

Hoo's hungry? Pancake Day is Tue - get a squeeze bottle and make your own! These little guys were a hoot to make...and delicious. #pancakeart #owls #pancakeday #foodart A post shared by Nathan Shields (@saipancakes) on Feb 6, 2016 at 8:48am PST

6. Roller Coaster Dad

Good dads get out in the backyard and build their kids a swing set or a sandbox to play with during the day. Awesome dads? They build their kids a working roller coaster:

7. Elsa Dad

This dad knows how to let it go and do what it takes to make his daughters happy.

8. Dancing Dad

Can you hang on the dance floor with your daughter? This dad could. And he gets an A+ for matching his daughter step for step in this sweet, choreographed routine.

9. Spiderman Dad

When Mike Wilson's son Jayden was diagnosed with an aggressive brain stem tumor at age 4, doctors told him that his son may not live another year. So when the boy's fifth birthday rolled around, this super dad did everything in his power to make that birthday the best ever.

10. Skirt-Wearing Dad

Nils Pickert and his 5-year-old son take part in Skirt and Dress Day. (Photo: SteegesSchnoeber/Tumblr)

Nils Pickert's 5-year-old son likes to wear skirts and dresses. When the young boy asked his father to join him for a "Skirt and Dress Day," Pickert knew it wouldn't be popular in their small, rural community. But he also felt it was as natural as if his son asked him to play a game of soccer or draw a picture together. So that's just what he did.

Hats off to these dads, and all of the dads out there who are doing parenting right.