Shel Silverstein fans rejoice! A California family just brought your favorite book to life, and the Internet can't stop shedding happy tears.

"The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein is a moving tale about a boy and his life-long relationship with an apple tree. The gist of the story — in case you need a refresher — is that the tree finds happiness in giving to the boy and watching him grow up. First, the tree gives him shade as he plays. As the boy ages, the tree gives him fruit to sell, lumber build a house, and so on and so on, until the tree is just an old stump and thinks it has nothing more to give. But the boy — now an old man — no longer needs much. And the book ends as the tree finds one last way to bring him happiness.

"'I don't need very much now,' said the boy, 'just a quiet place to sit and rest. I am very tired.'

'Well,' said the tree, straightening herself up as much as she could, 'well, an old stump is good for sitting and resting. Come, Boy, sit down. Sit down and rest.'

And the boy did."

They cut down a tree in my neighborhood 🌳❤ #thegivingtree #shelsilverstein #oakland #love #stump #childhood #lessons #stillimportant A post shared by Phoebe C. (@feebee510) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:07am PST

It's this lovely last passage that was recently spotted on the stump of a tree in Oakland, California. Instragrammer Phoebe Calef saw the tribute near her Lake Merritt neighborhood and posted the pic. And as you can see in the comments, Instagram user @vgeroni took credit for the pic and gave us this back story:

"Hey @feebee510 thanks for the notoriety, my kids are having fun with the attention. I had to have the tree cut down by a local 510 arborist because its roots were buckling the sidewalk. They carved us a bench just for fun. We then decided to write something from The Giving Tree or the Lorax. We had no idea this simple gesture would have made such an impact. I guess that old tree was good for something after all."

Yes, @vgeroni, it certainly was.