It's the holidays, and while the stores are overflowing with every gift imaginable, there are many children who won't have a pile of presents, or any presents, to open on Christmas. So when those children were asked to choose between taking home a gift for themselves or a gift for a loved one, their responses were completely unexpected.

Eighty-three percent of the kids who attend the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta are from low-income families, many of whom can't afford a Christmas tree, let alone presents to put under it. So the folks at UPtv decided to conduct a social experiment in which these children would be asked to choose between a gift for themselves and a gift for someone in their family.

And as you can see in the video above, these weren't just any gifts — they were their dream gifts. The kids were asked what they most wanted for Christmas and what their family member (most often their mom) might want. Then the kids were handed both of those gifts. Can you imagine if a kid who is not expecting a gift this Christmas was given a computer or a Barbie house? And then just a few minutes later they are given the gift that they know will make their mom happy — a new watch or a coffee machine?.

Of course, the kids are elated. But there is a catch. They can only take one home. And they must decide if it will be the gift they wanted, or the one they chose for a loved one.

Without fail, these kids chose the gift they picked out for their mom or dad. And while some were understandably disappointed that they wouldn't be getting their dream gift, they were all super excited to give a special gift to someone they love.

Thanks for the lesson on the true meaning of Christmas, kids.

(Oh, and by the way, because the kids chose to give rather than to receive, they were given both gifts to take home.)