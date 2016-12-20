If you're one of the 13 percent of people known to cheat at Monopoly, you may want to watch your step over the next few days. The toymaker has set up a hotline to mediate disputes that may break out during marathon Monopoly sessions over the holiday weekend.

Hasbro, which makes Monopoly, recent surveyed about 2,000 adult Monopoly players and found that 51 percent of Monopoly games end in an argument. The top 10 reasons that fights break out? Here's the list:

People making up rules People being too cocky when winning Someone buying a property you want, even when they don't need it People taking too long to take their turn Someone stealing from the bank Someone deliberately miscounting their move Deciding who gets to be the banker The property auction process Choice over tokens What the rules of Free Parking are

So the folks at Hasbro are hoping to mitigate any major family arguments with a tongue-in-cheek hotline where families can call to settle any disputes before they get out of hand. Each call will be answered by a Monopoly staffer armed with a rulebook who can provide the final say in any disputes.

"We’ll have experts on hand with the official rulebooks to instantly settle any disputes, and advice on how to resolve common complaints," said Craig Wilkins, marketing director of Hasbro UK & Ireland. Wilkins added that while each call will be free, callers will also be given the opportunity to make a donation to charity.

So Monopoly fans, remember this number: 0800 689 4903

This is the number to call whenever you and your family start fighting over Monopoly. Any other family arguments? You're on your own.