National Park Week starts on April 15, and that means you may have the opportunity to visit your favorite national park for free. Now is the perfect time to visit a new park or to take a fresh look at a park you've visited. Sure, you could hop in the car and navigate your way through a day at the park using one of those handy brochures — or you could take it up a notch by downloading a few handy apps and websites that will help you get the most out of your national park visit.

Here's how to visit the national parks like a boss:

Find your park. Not sure which park to visit? Plug your location into this handy-dandy website and it will pull up a list of national park sites near your location. (I just tried it out and learned about five new park sites that I never even knew existed!) You can also search for park sites by state or by activity. Plan your visit. You don't have to spend hours on a website or pouring over travel books to get the most of your national park experience. Simply download Chimani, an app that specializes in outdoor adventures, and you'll have all the info you need including maps, a list of ranger events, and hiking information. Chimani is free, and after you download, you can access the info even without WiFi or a cell signal. Get the kids involved. Almost all national parks have a Junior Ranger program, which includes special activities that kids can complete to earn a badge or patch. This may include kid-friendly workbooks (think crossword puzzles and hidden pictures,) crafts, and hikes designed especially for kids. Check out the NPS site you'll be visiting to learn more about the Junior Ranger programs that will be available during your visit.

Find out the places to go and those to avoid. If you've ever found yourself in Yosemite Valley in mid-July, you know some times are busier than others. Sure, everyone wants to see Half Dome, but there are lots of places throughout the park to get that view without all of the crowds. TomTom has partnered with the national parks to create downloaded hiking maps of the trails less traveled at many of the top parks. So you can take in the sights while leaving the crowds behind. You can also check out this list from former National Geographic photographer Jonathan Irish on the best "secret" locations at U.S. national parks.