Photographer Karen Alsop knows how hard it is to be stuck in the hospital. And she knows it's even worse when you're a child trapped in the hospital during the Christmas season. So she told families at Monash Children's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, that she would come take photos of the kids with Santa Claus to cheer them up.

But she had a secret plan. Alsop didn't just ask the kids to say cheese and leave it at that. The talented photographer used her Photoshop skills to transport the children and Santa Claus into magical North Pole scenes, complete with reindeer, fireplaces and snow. As the video about The Christmas Wish Project below says, these children couldn't go home for Christmas, so the hospital and the photographer brought Christmas to them.

Alsop works with an initiative called The heART Project, which is a collaboration between the photographer and a charity that aims to "spread love to families who have experienced hardship through the financial constraints and challenging scenarios that can come up when raising a child with medical difficulties."

She told Mashable that "the shoot day, which lasted from 8 a.m. until late into the evening, was as rewarding as it was full."

According to the video, Alsop photographed 30 children at the hospital, where she set up a studio. (You can see all 30 photos at the end of the video.) And each scene took about 20 hours to produce.

"I’ve always felt for the children in particular who are unable to leave the hospital during this season because at a time when the world is joyful, ﻿their pain is even more evident﻿. I wanted to give them a gift that brings hope and I wanted to free them, at least in a creative sense, from their IV lines, monitors, from the confines of the hospital ward and the reality of their situation," Alsop says on her website.