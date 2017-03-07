As any trucker will tell you, the open road can be a lonely place. For Paul Robertson, those endless miles have been made all the more enjoyable with his best friend and companion, Percy the cat.

As you can see in the photo above, Percy is right at home on the dash of Robertson's rig. We imagine the view isn't half-bad either.

Paul Robertson and his best friend, Percy the cat. (Photo: Paul Robertson/Facebook)

In late February, Robertson pulled over to sleep off a bad case of food poisoning. In an effort to keep the cabin cool as he heated up, Robertson kept the truck idling and cranked the air conditioning. When he woke up several hours later, he was distraught to discover that Percy was missing.

"When I woke, the electric window by Percy's perch was open," Robertson shared on Facebook. "And Percy is gone. He wasn't stolen, he did this once before, when I first adopted him. But never since. And this is the worst possible day. I've been searching this rest area now ever since, calling his name and rattling his dry food bag. Nothing. I have no idea when he got out. He could be miles away."

Despite his delivery schedule, Robertson spent the next day desperately searching for his best friend. In the end, however, Robertson was forced to leave the rest stop and continue on alone.

After traveling for some 400 miles through snow and rain and over dirt and poor roads, Robertson made a startling discovery. As he was walking back to his truck from a recent delivery, who should come crawling out from the undercarriage but a dirty, cold Percy.

"I scooped him up and we were soon back together in the truck, cuddling and hugging and purring and happy as can be," posted Robertson. "He's now sitting in the driver's seat, probably warm for the first time in 40 hours, belly full, snoozing peacefully. Although he reeks like an old tire I haven't the heart to bathe him right now. Let the poor guy rest."

Besides a bit of grime and a view of the road much more harrowing than the cozy dash he's used to, Percy managed to journey those hundreds of miles without as much as a scratch. While Robertson admits the reunion was nothing short of a miracle, he also couldn't contain his love for all those who rushed to aide him in his search.

"I cannot begin to express how grateful I am to all of you for the outpouring of love and concern for this little pussycat," he shared. "I love thinking that he has so many aunties and uncles who care for him. And also, I hope everyone who pitched in to help in any way they could, whether it was offering moral support or to go and set out traps or help search ... I hope you're all fantastically proud of yourselves.

"...This little orange furry soul means the world to me. Thank you for caring about him too."