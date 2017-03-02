When the officers at a New York police station found an abandoned kitten on their doorstep, they could have taken him to their local animal shelter. Instead, they took him in as one of their own. And now Martin is the official precinct mascot (and unofficial morale booster) of the New York Police Department's 60th Precinct.

Today, the 6-month-old kitty is living the high life, with treats, toys and snuggles in abundance. But his future was not that certain just a few months ago. The tabby cat was abandoned on the doorstep of the NYPD's Coney Island office. Fortunately, the officers instantly fell in love, and rather than turn him over to a shelter, they petitioned their boss to adopt him as a pet for the whole precinct.

Look who will be spending the holidays with us! Welcome to the "60" family Martin #furrychristmas @NYPDPaws pic.twitter.com/Ncx7lmBMJq — NYPD 60th Precinct (@NYPD60Pct) December 18, 2016

Officer Martin D. Costanza, who became the cat's namesake, led the charge to adopt the kitten. Costanza and his fellow officers put the request in with Deputy Inspector William Taylor, the New York Post reports. Taylor, a self-described animal lover, agreed under one condition: Someone else needed to be in charge of the litter box.

Taylor even agreed to pay for Martin's food and treats and the officers pooled their funds to pay for their new kitty's shots, neutering and microchipping. Throughout the station, Martin has baskets for napping, multiple food stations and plenty of toys. He also has a large, admiring fan club of officers and visitors who can't wait to give him a pet or a snuggle.

Since word of his adoption has been made public, the precinct has been inundated with offers for donations and requests to help. But the officers want Martin's fans to know that all of his needs are being met and that donations should be sent to the local animal shelter.

Fans want 2 make donations for Martin, looking to donate? Try animal rescue of your choice Martin has already been rescued by his 60 family pic.twitter.com/K1XP6qzUWn — NYPD 60th Precinct (@NYPD60Pct) February 28, 2017

According to Taylor, Martin shows up at roll call every morning to "inspect" the officers and spread a little joy. "He has the run of the precinct." Taylor told the New York Post. "He took control of the place right away."