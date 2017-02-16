We've heard it all before. Dads who claim they don't want any pets and when one does make it into the house, they protest loudly that they want nothing to do with it.
Well, we're not buying it dads! We see what happens when you think we're not looking — those tender cuddles, those loving pats and those secret treats.
Dogs have a way of working their way into our hearts. Just ask these dads who told everyone that they didn't want a dog...
1. This dad didn't want a dog. But he did want a napping buddy.
View post on imgur.com
2. This dad didn't want a dog. He wanted two!
"i don't want a dog he said" then he said "i don't want a second dog" yeah dad ok pic.twitter.com/kbmAXbunRO— haleigh (@haleighstier) November 10, 2015
3. This dad whose dog is his new BFF.
And my Dad said he didn't want a dog...
4. These twinsies.
View post on imgur.com
5. This tough guy dad who loves his sidekick.
My dad didn't want us to get a dog at first. I found this picture in his room.
6. These two who are clearly inseperable.
Best Buddies
7. This guy who is the master of reverse psychology.
View post on imgur.com
8. This dad who told his kids that the dog wasn't allowed on the couch. (Or maybe he meant to say that the kids weren't allowed on the couch.
View post on imgur.com
9. This dad who needs to password protect his phone.
View post on imgur.com
10. This snuggler dad.
View post on imgur.com
11. Or how about this dad who clearly wants nothing to do with this dog?
View post on imgur.com
12. Oh yeah, he really hates that dog, can't you tell?
View post on imgur.com
13. This dad who is letting his soft side show.
View post on imgur.com
14. This dad who is all about the fashion statement.
And dad said he didn't want a dog.. Wahaaay pic.twitter.com/QxwIvwCAZ7— Alex Hughes (@Alexx_Hughes) March 17, 2013
15. This dad who likes to see eye to eye with his pup.
And my dad said he didn't like the dog.. pic.twitter.com/Ml2CUOBlvQ— Ruben de Baat (@rubendebaaat) February 12, 2014
16. This dad may not like dogs, but they certainly like him.
Dad always complains that he doesn't like dogs... pic.twitter.com/GiYKDjzD— JakeZack&Andy (@JakeZackAndy) September 22, 2012
17. This dad whose secret is out.
When your dad tries to act like he doesn't like your dogs because he thinks they smell, but then your mom sends you these pics😊🐶 pic.twitter.com/cfgufLteRF— Kelsi Mack (@kelsi_mack) September 24, 2016
18. This dad who loves his itty-bitty baby.
"If you get it, it's your dog. I don't want a damn ankle biter."— Adriana Burkhart (@BurkhartAdriana) July 17, 2015
Ok dad. pic.twitter.com/6ggH6um1lp
19.And this dad, who needs to learn how to share the sofa.
My dad didn't want the dog in the house.. now they are BFFs pic.twitter.com/7HOVXyvcNw— Abbey Anderson (@abbey_a14) January 19, 2017