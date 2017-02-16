We've heard it all before. Dads who claim they don't want any pets and when one does make it into the house, they protest loudly that they want nothing to do with it.

Well, we're not buying it dads! We see what happens when you think we're not looking — those tender cuddles, those loving pats and those secret treats.

Dogs have a way of working their way into our hearts. Just ask these dads who told everyone that they didn't want a dog...

1. This dad didn't want a dog. But he did want a napping buddy.

2. This dad didn't want a dog. He wanted two!

3. This dad whose dog is his new BFF.

And my Dad said he didn't want a dog...

4. These twinsies.

5. This tough guy dad who loves his sidekick.

My dad didn't want us to get a dog at first. I found this picture in his room.

6. These two who are clearly inseperable.

Best Buddies

7. This guy who is the master of reverse psychology.

8. This dad who told his kids that the dog wasn't allowed on the couch. (Or maybe he meant to say that the kids weren't allowed on the couch.

9. This dad who needs to password protect his phone.

10. This snuggler dad.

11. Or how about this dad who clearly wants nothing to do with this dog?

12. Oh yeah, he really hates that dog, can't you tell?

13. This dad who is letting his soft side show.

14. This dad who is all about the fashion statement.

15. This dad who likes to see eye to eye with his pup.

16. This dad may not like dogs, but they certainly like him.

17. This dad whose secret is out.

18. This dad who loves his itty-bitty baby.

19.And this dad, who needs to learn how to share the sofa.

