We've heard it all before. Dads who claim they don't want any pets and when one does make it into the house, they protest loudly that they want nothing to do with it.

Well, we're not buying it dads! We see what happens when you think we're not looking — those tender cuddles, those loving pats and those secret treats.

Dogs have a way of working their way into our hearts. Just ask these dads who told everyone that they didn't want a dog...

1. This dad didn't want a dog. But he did want a napping buddy.

2. This dad didn't want a dog. He wanted two!

"i don't want a dog he said" then he said "i don't want a second dog" yeah dad ok pic.twitter.com/kbmAXbunRO — haleigh (@haleighstier) November 10, 2015

3. This dad whose dog is his new BFF.

4. These twinsies.

5. This tough guy dad who loves his sidekick.

6. These two who are clearly inseperable.

7. This guy who is the master of reverse psychology.

8. This dad who told his kids that the dog wasn't allowed on the couch. (Or maybe he meant to say that the kids weren't allowed on the couch.

9. This dad who needs to password protect his phone.

10. This snuggler dad.

11. Or how about this dad who clearly wants nothing to do with this dog?

12. Oh yeah, he really hates that dog, can't you tell?

13. This dad who is letting his soft side show.

14. This dad who is all about the fashion statement.

And dad said he didn't want a dog.. Wahaaay pic.twitter.com/QxwIvwCAZ7 — Alex Hughes (@Alexx_Hughes) March 17, 2013

15. This dad who likes to see eye to eye with his pup.

And my dad said he didn't like the dog.. pic.twitter.com/Ml2CUOBlvQ — Ruben de Baat (@rubendebaaat) February 12, 2014

16. This dad may not like dogs, but they certainly like him.

Dad always complains that he doesn't like dogs... pic.twitter.com/GiYKDjzD — JakeZack&Andy (@JakeZackAndy) September 22, 2012

17. This dad whose secret is out.

When your dad tries to act like he doesn't like your dogs because he thinks they smell, but then your mom sends you these pics😊🐶 pic.twitter.com/cfgufLteRF — Kelsi Mack (@kelsi_mack) September 24, 2016

18. This dad who loves his itty-bitty baby.

"If you get it, it's your dog. I don't want a damn ankle biter."



Ok dad. pic.twitter.com/6ggH6um1lp — Adriana Burkhart (@BurkhartAdriana) July 17, 2015

19.And this dad, who needs to learn how to share the sofa.