The animals in photographer Andrius Burba's "Underlook" series are upside down and bottoms up, whether he's turning his lens on cats, rabbits or horses. In his latest project, "Under-Dogs," he again uses that underneath angle to create fresh, curious and playful photos of man's best friend.

"Pets photographed from the underneath on a black background somehow have become my signature artwork," Burba says on his Facebook page. "This time it is dog lovers’ turn!"

"This project is most comparable with 'Under-Cats.' Cats were very cute, but dogs are more playful," he says. "Dogs are more obedient, which helps us to create more interesting shots."

Burba says that while some dogs were playful on the ground, their demeanor changed when standing on his specially designed glass table and they would stand as still as a rock. "Others weren’t afraid of standing above which was easy and fun to work with," he says.

That's not the only difference between working with cats and dogs, Burba says. "I learned two main things from these photo shoots. First, cats think they are gods, since people feed, love and give them homes. Secondly, dogs see humans as gods, as they feed, love and give them homes."