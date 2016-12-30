11 of the most interesting looking dogs in the world

Who's a pretty boy?

Everyone knows that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. One person's idea of jaw-dropping attractiveness might seem downright funny-looking to someone else.

There are lots of beautiful and unusual dog breeds in the world, with mixed breeds of course, being the most interesting of all. When it comes to appearance, here's a look at some of the more interesting canines in the world. Some are hairless, others sport some pretty impressive dreadlocks. We think they're all showstoppers. Take a look.