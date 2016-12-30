MNN Galleries

11 of the most interesting looking dogs in the world

By: Mary Jo DiLonardo on Dec. 30, 2016, 12:38 p.m.
Chinese crested dog

Photo: DragoNika/Shutterstock

1 of 13

Who's a pretty boy?

Everyone knows that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. One person's idea of jaw-dropping attractiveness might seem downright funny-looking to someone else.

There are lots of beautiful and unusual dog breeds in the world, with mixed breeds of course, being the most interesting of all. When it comes to appearance, here's a look at some of the more interesting canines in the world. Some are hairless, others sport some pretty impressive dreadlocks. We think they're all showstoppers. Take a look.

Related topics: MNN lists, Pets
MORE MNN Family GALLERIES
retriever and collie wearing flowers 13 of the world's most gentle dog breeds
President Barack Obama pardoned a turkey in 2015. Free bird: Thanksgiving turkey pardons
Great Dane couch potato 10 of the world's most laid-back dog breeds