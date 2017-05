A diamond in the ruff

Beloved breeds like the golden retriever, Labrador or Chihuahua get loads of attention from pet owners. Less well known but just as amazing are rare dog breeds from around the world that are appreciated for their skills as hunters, protectors, herders or loyal companions.

Whether lean, lanky, strong, short or colorfully coated, these unusual breeds like the Thai ridgeback (pictured) will surprise and delight anyone with a soft spot for dogs.