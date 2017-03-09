The amazing abilities of dogs: Take the quiz

A dog's internal GPS has always fascinated researchers, but it really hit the point of amazement in 2015, when a foster dog that had been living in a home for less than a week traveled about 11 miles to make his way back to his former foster. The dog had gone to the house by car, so he had to navigate the road back without ever having traveled it on foot.

"An eleven-mile distance is actually not terribly long for a dog," Bonnie Beaver, a professor at Texas A&M University, told Time. "If the dog had walked both from and back to his home he'd be following his own scent trail." Here, she says, the dog was likely following the smell of his former foster mom, navigation possible over a distance this far as long as the winds are blowing the right way.

(As a footnote, after that kind of dedication, his former foster mom immediately adopted the pup.)