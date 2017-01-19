When a response team from the Michigan Humane Society was called to Southwest Detroit on Jan. 18, they were no doubt horrified by what they found: a Rottweiler mix abused to the point that someone had cut off his nose and ears. In addition, he had serious lacerations on his tail and legs.

As his story has spread, the pup has received messages of concern from all over the country, and donations have poured in for his care and toward the reward to find his abuser. The outlook is good for the resilient dog, now named Baron.

"Baron is doing remarkably well considering his injuries," said Dr. Shirene Cece, director of shelter veterinary medicine. "They're in the process of healing now."

Baron is on antibiotics and painkillers as the veterinary team weighs the options for his care, which may include reconstructive surgery for his nose.

'... it's incredible how kind he is'

In the meantime, he's enjoying lots of attention and love from shelter workers.

"He is the sweetest dog. Given his situation, it's incredible how kind he is," Valerie Bennett, social media coordinator, for the humane society, tells MNN. "He's just incredibly forgiving and so kind to everyone who has met him."

Many people have already called, emailed and posted on social media, offering to foster or adopt him.

"We've just been overwhelmed with the amount of support the entire community has given to this dog," says Bennett. "But because of the severity of his injuries, we're not able to determine when he'll be available for adoption or when he'll be available for fostering,"

The humane society had originally posted a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Baron's abuse. But so many people were touched by his plight that the reward is up to $11,200, as of this writing. An overwhelming number of tips have come in so far, Bennett says, and their team is canvassing the area to spread the word on Baron's situation.

Shelter workers spent a long time searching for the perfect name for the amazing dog.

"We were just looking for something that was really strong and about overcoming not the nicest of situations," Bennett says. "We looked up names of royalty and all agreed that it was the perfect name for him."

Money donated to the humane society's general fund will go to Baron and all animals at the shelter who need care. There is also a hotline for people wishing to donate to the reward: 248-283-5634.