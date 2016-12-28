Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher's French bulldog went with her everywhere. The "Star Wars" actress brought the pup to book signings and movie previews, red carpet events and TV talk shows. Now, it looks like Fisher's popular pal will find a new home with her daughter, Billie Lourd.

TMZ reports that Lourd will care for the bulldog, who was with traveling with Fisher when she suffered a heart attack on a plane flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. Gary also visited Fisher at UCLA Medical Center, where she passed away on Dec. 27.

The new setup won't be unfamiliar to Gary. The dog is "best friends" with Lourd's bulldog, Tina, according to TMZ.

Me & #tina #fighting over a #chick! #frenchbulldog #frenchie #carriefisher #gary #garyfisher A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Jan 7, 2016 at 12:32pm PST

Gary is a celebrity in his own right, with more than 50,000 Twitter followers and 87,000 Instagram followers. He was adopted by Fisher as a therapy dog to help her deal with bipolar disorder. He has a protruding tongue and a very serious expression and was adopted from "a very tragic pet store" in New York City, Fisher told NPR.

"So he looks like he was from like a puppy mill. He's not — everything is sort of wrong with him," she said.

But the sweet-natured pup meant the world to the actress.

"Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down," Fisher told the Herald-Tribune in 2013. "He's anxious when he's away from me."

