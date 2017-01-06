Carrie Underwood's rat terrier, Ace, has turned to the pool as he battles some injuries and found great success.

The little guy suffered a herniated disc in December, and that resulted in the loss of the use of his back legs. But water therapy has him back on the mend, Underwood reports on Instagram.

"He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side," she writes. "His left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go."

The popular pooch, who was part of Underwood's 2010 wedding to hockey star Mike Fisher, appears regularly on Underwood's Instagram along with canine sibling, Penny.

Happy #NationalDogDay everybody! Here are our babies, Ace and Penny Jean! Be good to your pets! Please spay and neuter! #Adopt A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 26, 2015 at 4:37pm PDT

In the video, Underwood can be heard cheering on her determined pup.

"He's taking his physical therapy like a champ! And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!"