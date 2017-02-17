A Scotland-based beer company is giving new dog parents an attractive perk. A new "puppy parental leave" policy at BrewDog gives employees who have a new dog a week of paid leave to get to know their new addition.

It's just another pup-friendly policy from a company that encourages employees to bring their canine BFFs to work. BrewDog was founded by two guys and a dog, and dogs have been a huge part of the company's culture.

"Yes, having dogs in our offices makes everyone else more chilled and relaxed — but we know only too well that having a new arrival — whether a mewling pup or unsettled rescue dog – can be stressful for human and hound both," the company announced. "So we are becoming the first in our industry to give our staff a working week’s leave on us to help settle a new furry family member into their home."

BrewDog's main Aberdeenshire office has about 50 "office dogs" that regularly go to work with their owners.

The "paw-ternity" leave perk applies to staff across the company, including a brewery planned for Columbus, Ohio.

"We’re not aware of any other American company giving a week’s leave to their staff to help build the bond between them and their dog, but then few other companies have four-legged friends at their center as we do," the company says.

James Watt and Martin Dickie started brewing craft beer together in their 20s under the watchful eye of the first brew dog, Bracken. Because they — and their early employees — didn't want to leave their dogs at home, dogs have always been an important part of the company's makeup, they say.

"Here at BrewDog, we care about many things, but have two main focuses above all others — our beer and our people. And over the years we have noticed that our people also care about many things but have two main focuses above all others – our beer and their dogs. We totally get that."

Here's a video that explains the new puppy-friendly perk: