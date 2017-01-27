Almost anyone who has cared for a dog or cat knows about the cone of shame, the handy device that keeps your pet from messing with a wound after surgery. Known by vets as Elizabethan collars, E-collars or pet cones, the protective devices don't leave pets with much dignity as they try to sleep, play and go about their daily business while basically wearing a lampshade.

Some pets handle it a little more gracefully than others — smiling, snoozing and romping just like normal even though we know they aren't at the top of their game. Others just look depressed ... and a little bit ticked off. (And we can't blame them.)

Take a look.

"What did I do wrong?"

At least napping isn't a problem.

This pup doesn't seem all that upset about it.

Dogs happily wearing cones bring me so much joy. #youreagooddogcooper #woof #mudgee #stoplickingyourself #doyouslobbr A photo posted by Summer Land (@summerlandauthor) on Aug 6, 2015 at 6:40pm PDT

This kitty is definitely glowering.

Oh ... those eyes.

Hanging out with a healing pooch. #beagle #beaglesofinstagram #furbaby #coneofshame A photo posted by Kylee B Photography (@kylee_b_photography) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

At least this one is colorful.

We can't even take this thing off for a walk?

Still smiling ...

Roscoe is coming home today!!! 🐶 🏡 ❤️#roscoeourdog #coneofshame A photo posted by William (@willyrulez) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:21am PST

"If I mock the cat, he will end me."

Recovery collar or head stuck in a large, blue doughnut?