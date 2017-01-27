Almost anyone who has cared for a dog or cat knows about the cone of shame, the handy device that keeps your pet from messing with a wound after surgery. Known by vets as Elizabethan collars, E-collars or pet cones, the protective devices don't leave pets with much dignity as they try to sleep, play and go about their daily business while basically wearing a lampshade.
Some pets handle it a little more gracefully than others — smiling, snoozing and romping just like normal even though we know they aren't at the top of their game. Others just look depressed ... and a little bit ticked off. (And we can't blame them.)
Take a look.
"What did I do wrong?"
Life is really boring right now. I don't know what I've done!!?? My humans don't want to play with me and they force me to wear this stupid #coneofshame 😔 #s7edge #labradoodle #fanimals #doodletales #labradoodlesofinstagram #thewoofdaily #thedailybarker #instadog #puppyeyes #TopDogPhoto #fivemoredays
At least napping isn't a problem.
This pup doesn't seem all that upset about it.
This kitty is definitely glowering.
Oh ... those eyes.
At least this one is colorful.
We can't even take this thing off for a walk?
Still smiling ...
"If I mock the cat, he will end me."
Recovery collar or head stuck in a large, blue doughnut?
Donut and chill 🍩+🙃 // @iamkodakthedog . Deserving dogs get the #kongcloud #conepillow . They are smaller in circumference and the best thing for dogs that sleep with humans ... you can cuddle in bed with them and bring your own pillow. No need to take theirs. 🤣 . #conelife #conedog #conehead #kongdog #kongcushioin #kongcloudcollar #coneofshame #comfortocllar #petrecoverycollars @kvpvet @kvp_eu @kongcompany