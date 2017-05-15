When a collie named Siri fell down a sinkhole that opened up in the dog's Maryland backyard, local firefighters knew what to do.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department assisted by Annapolis City firefighters responded to a call from a home in Woodland Beach. They found a hole about 2.5 feet wide and eight feet deep. The 85-pound dog had fallen into the hole and couldn't scramble back up. Firefighters guessed it was likely an old well that had opened up.

"There was mud on the bottom, and she really got stuck in it,” Jen McKee with Anne Arundel County Fire told WTOP. “She was so trenched into the muck that they knew that they were going to have to lower somebody down in there.”

A member of the department's Special Operations Confined Space Rescue team was lowered down into the hole to hoist a calm Siri back to the surface. The rescue operation took 90 minutes and Siri, although muddy from the ordeal, apparently was uninjured.

Anne Arundel County firefighter Brian Doyle carries Siri out of the hole. (Photo: Anne Arundel County Fire Department/Facebook)

Siri's owner was standing by and the pair were reunited after the dramatic rescue.

“We love that we were able to get the dog back with its family and reunited,” McKee said.